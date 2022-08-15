Riis starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Rotherham on Tuesday night

Preston North End‘s solid start to the 2022-23 season in all competitions continued on Saturday afternoon as they consigned their recent bad memories of Kenilworth Road to the history books with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town.

The Lilywhites were coming off the back of a confidence-boosting 4-1 success in the Carabao Cup over Huddersfield Town – that result followed two goalless draws against Hull City and Wigan Athletic in their opening Championship contests.

It was a wonder-goal from Brad Potts in the first half against the Hatters that settled this weekend’s match, and North End ended up with a third league clean sheet in as many outings.

Think you’re a Preston North End expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 What is the capacity of Deepdale? 21,042 22,912 23,404 24,535

They face a stiff task back on home soil on Tuesday night though as the fixtures keep on coming, with Rotherham United – fresh off a 4-0 success over Reading – set to visit Deepdale.

Let’s look at how Ryan Lowe may line his PNE side up for the visit of Paul Warne’s Millers.

The fact that some players started all three of North End’s matches in the last week may cause Lowe to make a few changes, especially with the visit of Watford to think about on Saturday.

There will be either changes from the start or perhaps instead a plethora of alterations around the midway part of the second half if things aren’t going as planned, and it’s more likely that the latter will happen.

Therefore, it’s only likely that there will be a couple of changes to the North End line-up that started against Luton on Saturday.

Both Ryan Ledson and Ali McCann came into the starting 11 on Saturday, but perhaps one will drop out in favour of going to two up-front again, and because of his ability to drive forward – as shown from his two-goal salvo against Huddersfield – then McCann is more likely to get the nod.

Emil Riis, who is yet to get off the mark for PNE in terms of goalscoring this season in four appearances, is likely to return to the fold, probably at the expense of Ledson in this case.

Do not be surprised though if there is a lot of substitutions in the second half with the upcoming fixture schedule being hectic – the likes of Ledson, Daniel Johnson, Ched Evans and Alvaro Fernandez could be called upon by Lowe.