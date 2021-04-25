‘Right time for him to move on’ – Manchester City plotting swoop for Watford man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Manchester City are interested in bringing in Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster this summer, according to The Sun.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly looking to provide competition for Ederson, with Zack Steffen likely to be loaned out by the club.

According to The Sun, Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster is a target for City, as they look set to win another Premier League title.

The 38-year-old has made 22 appearances in the Championship this season, keeping nine clean sheets, but hasn’t played since January.

The goalkeeper picked up an injury and hasn’t been able to reclaim his place in the side ahead of Daniel Bachmann, with the Hornets sealing automatic promotion yesterday afternoon.

Here, we discuss whether Watford should look to offload the veteran shot-stopper, who is out of contract at the end of next season…

Toby Wilding

It could be argued that this may be the right time for Watford to bid a sad but very fond farewell to Foster.

The chance to play for City simply has to be an appealing one for a player such as Foster, given the chance it would offer him to be part of such a big club, and the welcome financial lift it could give him at the end of his career.

Considering all he has done for Watford over the years, it may be the right thing for the club to do to let him sample that experience while he still can, particularly since he is not playing regularly for the club at the minute.

Indeed, Foster’s contract situation also means this could be Watford’s last chance to receive a fee for him before he potentially becomes a free agent next summer, meaning it could make financial sense for the club as well.

Jacob Potter

Surely they’ll be looking to keep him at the club?

Foster has really impressed me whilst with Watford over the years, and he’s played his part in the club’s promotion-winning season from the Championship this season.

The goalkeeper would be a solid backup option to have for Manchester City, but you would imagine that Watford will be looking to keep a player of his experience in and around their first-team setup moving forwards.

I think he should be Watford’s first-choice goalkeeper when fully fit anyway, so it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Foster heading into next year’s campaign.

It would be a mistake to let him depart in the summer in my eyes.

Jordan Rushworth

Foster has been an excellent servant for Watford during his two separate spells at Vicarage Road and he is a keeper that has been key to their success this term both with his performances and his influence around the dressing room.

The Hornets have already been kinked with a potential move for Karl Darlow, so they are potentially in the market for a new long-term keeper. That suggests that they are preparing for life without Foster and it might be the right time for him to move on.

The 38-year-old would be an excellent signing for Manchester City to have within their squad next term to try and develop some of their younger keepers and also provide backup to Ederson. It would also allow him to return back to the top of the game after starting his career at Manchester United.

If Watford can get in the right player to replace him then it might be the right time for him to move on to another club before the end of his career.