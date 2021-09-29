‘Right time for Cardiff to move on’ – Mick McCarthy’s future at Cardiff City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are out of sorts at the moment, conceding nine times in their last two outings and scoring just once in their last four.

Naturally, this run has led to some concerns over Mick McCarthy’s position as manager with the Bluebirds preparing to host an in form Reading side on Saturday.

Cardiff flirted with the play-off places at times towards the back end of 2020/21 and looked solid defensively at the beginning of this campaign. Something is clearly up, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison and Aden Flint do not typically defend this poorly but it is unclear as to why they are.

As the pressure mounts on the former Republic of Ireland boss we gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether they believe it is time for McCarthy to be sacked after the club’s 4-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion…

Alfie Burns

It’s not just this standalone performance that’s built the pressure. Getting pumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the weekend meant that McCarthy was already walking a tightrope last night.

For what it is worth, West Brom are a top side and they have all the quality to beat a side 4-0 at this level. Cardiff won’t be the last team on the end of a result like that.

However, McCarthy’s tactics have left a lot to be desired, as has his approach to the game in terms of personnel.

That appears to be the key frustration when it comes to supporters and you do feel that it is a long way back for him now.

We saw last season how good McCarthy can be. He had no right putting Cardiff into top-six contention from where he picked them up, but ultimately, he’s not delivered on that positive start.

That’s also probably at the back of Cardiff’s mind. They saw the impact a new manager can have at a club and that’s tough to shake when results are this bad.

It’s never nice to see a manager lose his job, but you feel that fatal announcement is just around the corner.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though this might be the right time for Cardiff to move on from McCarthy.

When you look at the quality there is in the Bluebirds squad, you can’t help but feel that they should be producing much more than they are doing at the moment.

McCarthy showed he could do that towards the end of last season when he took over, so the fact he is no longer doing that means you can’t help but feel like a change may be needed in the Welsh capital to galvanise this squad again.

Indeed, having shipped nine goals in their last two games, you do fear that things could get rather ugly for Cardiff quite soon, if things continue to remain the way they are.

It also seems as though the club’s fans are ready for a change, and given the pressure Cardiff now find themselves under, it could make sense to switch manager now, then the frustrations coming from the stands do not make an already tricky situation even worse for those at the club.

Ben Wignall

Following a decent start to the season, Cardiff have dropped down the table after losing four of their last five matches, and things don’t seem to be getting any better.

You know what you’re usually going to get from a McCarthy team – very direct and tough to beat but they’ve lost the latter part of that this week by conceding nine goals in two matches.

They’re seemingly in a downward spiral and although all the blame can’t be attributed to McCarthy – especially as he probably hasn’t been able to strengthen his squad as much as he would have liked to – he has to cop most of the flak.

I don’t really see McCarthy as having a plan B, and from what we saw last season after Neil Harris lost five matches in a row the club hierarchy aren’t averse to sacking a manager on a bad run of form.

Defeat against Reading on Saturday and I can see that being the end of McCarthy’s time in South Wales and it would probably be a deserved dismissal.