Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl praised his players' mentality in their 3-1 victory over Blackburn.

Rohl has improved the team since taking over in October, despite inheriting a struggling club.

Wednesday's recent performances have sparked renewed optimism, but Rohl is taking it one game at a time.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl praised the mentality of his players as they beat Blackburn 3-1 at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday continue to improve under Rohl

The German coach was named as the new Owls boss in October, and he inherited a club in a mess.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri was facing fierce criticism from supporters after Darren Moore was sacked just months after winning promotion, whilst his successor, Xisco Munoz, failed to improve the side.

Therefore, Rohl took over a team who were struggling big time, with relegation to League One seeming highly likely.

And, whilst Wednesday remain ten points from safety at the bottom of the Championship, there is renewed optimism around Hillsborough as Rohl’s influence on the side increases.

The Yorkshire side followed up a hugely impressive point at home to Leicester in the week with a victory over Rovers, who had been in fine form heading into the fixture.

Danny Rohl praises his Sheffield Wednesday players

So, whilst there is still a lot of work to do, there is a belief that Wednesday can achieve what looked impossible just a matter of weeks ago.

But, Rohl will be taking it a game at a time, and he explained to the Sheffield Star that he was very pleased with the mentality that his side showed to push on to win after Sammie Szmodics had cancelled out Bailey Cadamarteri’s opener.

“They were a tough, strong opponent. We started well and scored, but then you saw the quality of the opponent. They have good young players, they moved the ball well and quick with a lot of good movements.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

“But my team fought until the end, they believe in what we are doing and I am so happy to take the points. We scored three goals today, in the past we spoke about how we could score. We are going in the right direction. I have spoken about bringing our xG higher and higher, it is a good step forward and after this game it is great to see.

“We spoke in the past about what happens when we concede a goal. You look back to the Millwall game we conceded a goal and the energy is different. We have improved this mentally.

“Everybody knows what we need to do. You saw a team and players that came off the bench with impact. We have a long way to go but today was fantastic. After the defeat at Birmingham we have taken four points, I think this is a huge step forward. It is great.”

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

As mentioned, Wednesday are still in huge trouble, so the fans won’t be getting carried away, but Rohl has at least created a team that the fans can be proud of.

Plus, it’s not just hard work and effort that has got Wednesday a few decent results, as they’re set up very well tactically by Rohl, who deserves plenty of credit for how the team are playing.

Next up, they face a game at Stoke City in the week, and with the Potters struggling for form, it’s one that Wednesday will fancy their chances in.