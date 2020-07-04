Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Right decision’, ‘Thanks for everything’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to huge managerial news

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol City have this afternoon parted company with head coach Lee Johnson, the club have confirmed via their official website.

The club have embarked on a dismal run of form in the second half of the campaign, and have lost their first four games since the season’s restart.

The Robins fell to a late 1-0 defeat to arch rivals Cardiff City this afternoon, with Danny Ward striking in the 85th minute to secure a big win for the Bluebirds in their push for the top-six.

Subsequently, they have slipped to 12th in the Championship table and eight points off the play-offs, and will now be on the lookout for a new manager ahead of the final five games of the season.

The club have confirmed that they have parted ways with Johnson, bringing an end to a four-year spell at Ashton Gate. Johnson won 84 out of 217 games in charge of the club he played for over 170 times, and he will now he looking to pursue other opportunities.

Particularly this season, he was backed heavily by the board, but they look set to remain in the Championship for another season at least.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to this news…


