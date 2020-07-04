‘Right decision’, ‘Thanks for everything’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to huge managerial news

Bristol City have this afternoon parted company with head coach Lee Johnson, the club have confirmed via their official website.

The club have embarked on a dismal run of form in the second half of the campaign, and have lost their first four games since the season’s restart.

The Robins fell to a late 1-0 defeat to arch rivals Cardiff City this afternoon, with Danny Ward striking in the 85th minute to secure a big win for the Bluebirds in their push for the top-six.

Subsequently, they have slipped to 12th in the Championship table and eight points off the play-offs, and will now be on the lookout for a new manager ahead of the final five games of the season.

The club have confirmed that they have parted ways with Johnson, bringing an end to a four-year spell at Ashton Gate. Johnson won 84 out of 217 games in charge of the club he played for over 170 times, and he will now he looking to pursue other opportunities.

Particularly this season, he was backed heavily by the board, but they look set to remain in the Championship for another season at least.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to this news…

Warnock gone after last derby loss and now LJ. Right decision. Big decision now.. — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) July 4, 2020

We didn’t mean it — Tom (@TomDavis04) July 4, 2020

Thanks for all you’ve done Lee! Better to focus on the better times than the down times — James (@jbcfc__) July 4, 2020

Thanks for everything Lee. We will remember that you took us from almost certain relegation under Cotterill and have took us to some great places. In 2020 you've been sacked for not guaranteeing playoffs which in 2016 would have been a luxury. We won't forget the great work — Bracey (@BraceyIsGod) July 4, 2020

people being happy is completely justified given the recent run of form but can we at least give him some credit for what he's done at this club. at some points we've played some decent football, and i mean we didn't get relegated we had some decent finishes and ofc Man U match — GWATS (@gwatsTV) July 4, 2020

Thanks for the memories Lee 🔴⚪️ — Mikey (@MikeyCobban) July 4, 2020

It's the right decision. A good manager in spurts, but so many inconsistencies and external blame gaming to take Bristol City to the next level. — Nathan Spafford (@NathanSpafford_) July 4, 2020

thanks for the memories Lee — Sage (@Esage20) July 4, 2020

Good luck, Lee. Thank you for all your hard work. — Huw (@ed_son) July 4, 2020

Wow did not expect that 🤯 — Reece (@ReeceBoast) July 4, 2020