Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Right decision’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club confirm Portman Road departure

Published

31 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have confirmed that goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has left the club.

Walker, who had spells with the likes of Walsall, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United as a player, joined Town’s coaching staff under Paul Lambert in November 2018.

The 47-year-old oversaw the club’s relegation from the Championship, and has since been unable to play a part in helping them return to the second tier.

Lambert departed Portman Road in February 2021 and was replaced by Paul Cook, who has brought in Gary Roberts as his coaching addition thus far.

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17

Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council?

But as Cook prepares to ring the changes on the pitch this summer, Town have announced the departure of Walker.

Ipswich will now look to recruit a goalkeeping coach going forward, with Academy ‘keeper coach Carl Pentney stepping up to the role for the time being.

Cook said: “I have thanked Jimmy for his work at the Club,” Paul told the Club website. I explained to him that I just want to look to freshen things up right across the board.

“Jimmy knows the game and change often happens in football when a new manager takes over. I want to wish him all the best for the future.”

Here, we take a look at what Ipswich fans have made of Walker’s departure…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Right decision’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club confirm Portman Road departure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: