‘Right decision’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club confirm Portman Road departure

Ipswich Town have confirmed that goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has left the club.

Walker, who had spells with the likes of Walsall, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United as a player, joined Town’s coaching staff under Paul Lambert in November 2018.

The 47-year-old oversaw the club’s relegation from the Championship, and has since been unable to play a part in helping them return to the second tier.

Lambert departed Portman Road in February 2021 and was replaced by Paul Cook, who has brought in Gary Roberts as his coaching addition thus far.

But as Cook prepares to ring the changes on the pitch this summer, Town have announced the departure of Walker.

Ipswich will now look to recruit a goalkeeping coach going forward, with Academy ‘keeper coach Carl Pentney stepping up to the role for the time being.

Cook said: “I have thanked Jimmy for his work at the Club,” Paul told the Club website. I explained to him that I just want to look to freshen things up right across the board.

“Jimmy knows the game and change often happens in football when a new manager takes over. I want to wish him all the best for the future.”

Here, we take a look at what Ipswich fans have made of Walker’s departure…

So Marcus Evans wanted to keep Jimmy Walker and Matt Gill because the club rates them highly. Matt Gill will be next. Clearly Paul Cook thinks differently and with Evans out of the way he can get his own men in. Maybe Cook wants to get his staff sorted before Ashton has a say. — Stuart Spall (@spally76) April 15, 2021

I expect there might be a minibus coming down from Wigan. — Colin’s Bell (@robertclinsdell) April 15, 2021

Probably for ‘that tweet’ at the start of the season😭😂 — Iain Taylor (@Iain_Taylor8) April 15, 2021

Decent bloke but hasn’t really improved our keepers . Right decision imo — Jack Maddicott 🚜🇺🇸 (@JMaddicott) April 15, 2021

No idea how good he was as a coach,but he was a character for sure, and there doesn’t seem to be+many of those around the club. — @LowieBlue (@lowieblue) April 15, 2021

This is exactly why things aren't working just yet. PC needs to bring in his own backroom staff to implement his philosophy throughout!! — Gavin Turner (@IpswichGT) April 15, 2021

I can't wait to see who we appoint next, Ipswich have produced great keepers over the years, we need an appointment to pick this up again 💙🤍💙🤍 — 💙🤍ĴƐFF ßĿ❤ѠƐŔS💙🤍 (@blowers_jeff) April 15, 2021

Gonna miss you wakka, club legend. The infamous 2 touch training drill was world class. Most charismatic and dare I say handsome man at the club will be missed massively. — Kade The Blade (@kade_bladeSE25) April 15, 2021