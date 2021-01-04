‘Right decision’ – Many Bristol City supporters react to player announcement

Bristol City’s depleted first-team squad has suffered another setback after the club announced the departure of Chris Brunt on Sunday night.

The Robins are already without no less than nine senior players through injury, and after finding out the extent of Brunt’s recent calf problem, have decided to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

Following his release from West Brom at the end of last season, Brunt signed a one-year contract at Ashton Gate.

The 35-year-old has been a regular in Dean Holden’s side, making 14 appearances in all competitions, six of which have been starts, but sustained a calf problem during City’s defeat at Rotherham United last month.

Brunt’s injury has seen him miss the entire festive period, and after confirming that his problem is expected to keep him out until the end of the season, Bristol City have decided to part ways with the former Northern Ireland man.

Here’s how the Ashton Gate faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Brunt’s sudden departure:

Right decision. Probably on a decent amount. Let’s now try bring someone with quality in — BristolCFC (@BristolcityF) January 3, 2021

Best of luck Chris in the future sorry it didn’t work out thanks for your efforts when you did get some game time still a class player in my opinion — SocialMediaJon1 (@socialmediajon1) January 3, 2021

@RobbieCox94 one of our worst signings of recent years. Probably do a job for Albion though? — Matthew Lee (@mattleetissier) January 3, 2021

Disappointing that this one didn’t work out as planned. Hope he makes a recovery and wish him all the best. Seems a decent bloke in general. — Tom Harries ✌🏼️🌍 (@tomharries) January 3, 2021

Thank god! but genuinely what a horrific signing, Holden & ashton got it hugely wrong. — Blakey (@JRMBlakey) January 3, 2021

Was worth a gamble, selling the players who would play if he got injured was just stupid! — Matthew Powell (@mrgoofah) January 3, 2021

Utter waste of cash, Good riddance. Take Ashton with you! — Brims (@NickyNatchyNoo) January 3, 2021

Great player and provided so much experience on the pitch. Gutted to hear this! — Leah Case (@leahbcfc) January 3, 2021

At least that’s a huge chunk of wages saved — Conor Carrington-Stait (@Con2468b) January 3, 2021

Good he was usless anyway — Cally D (@cdiegutis) January 3, 2021