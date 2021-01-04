Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Right decision’ – Many Bristol City supporters react to player announcement

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bristol City’s depleted first-team squad has suffered another setback after the club announced the departure of Chris Brunt on Sunday night.

The Robins are already without no less than nine senior players through injury, and after finding out the extent of Brunt’s recent calf problem, have decided to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

Following his release from West Brom at the end of last season, Brunt signed a one-year contract at Ashton Gate.

The 35-year-old has been a regular in Dean Holden’s side, making 14 appearances in all competitions, six of which have been starts, but sustained a calf problem during City’s defeat at Rotherham United last month.

The ultimate 2021 Bristol City quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

The capacity at Ashton Gate more than 25,000?

Brunt’s injury has seen him miss the entire festive period, and after confirming that his problem is expected to keep him out until the end of the season, Bristol City have decided to part ways with the former Northern Ireland man.

Here’s how the Ashton Gate faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Brunt’s sudden departure:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Right decision’ – Many Bristol City supporters react to player announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: