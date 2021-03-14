‘Right decision’, ‘Best news for a long time’ – These Portsmouth fans react to significant club announcement

Portsmouth confirmed this morning that Kenny Jackett had left the club as their poor form continued with an EFL Trophy defeat to Salford yesterday.

Portsmouth FC can confirm that Kenny Jackett has departed as first team manager

Whilst Pompey only lost the game thanks to a penalty shootout, they were outplayed for the first-half by the League Two side, in what was another alarming display.

Of course, that follows a real slump in the league, with three consecutive defeats seeing Portsmouth drop out of the play-off places in the fight for promotion.

Therefore, the pressure had really started to build on Jackett, and whilst reports claimed last week he was likely to last until the end of the season, the hierarchy have decided to act now.

The vast majority of the fans support the decision made by the board, although most respected the hard work that Jackett put in during his time in charge.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Well done the best news for a long time. Get Lampard as new manager that’s a step forward — Robert Randall (@robert95105510) March 14, 2021

GOOD! Let’s hope the boards dithering and lack of football understanding hasn’t cost us the season! Go and pay the money now and get either Duff or Russel in , allow them to asses the shambles jackets put together and go again next season! — Beano (@beano438) March 14, 2021

I feel bad for the guy.

I wanted him gone just like everyone.

But I’m sure he was a nice bloke.

I just don’t think his style of football or anytbing worked here.

Good luck for the future — Ollie Joell (@olliejoell1606) March 14, 2021

Never like seeing a manager being sacked, as the players need to take some responsibility for bad performances. But something at the club is wrong and something has had to change. Hope it’s not too late to get back into the play offs. — Ollie (@ollie3873) March 14, 2021

Sad but totally the right decision given results. 4 years of having one of the better budgets in the league and we haven't progressed as we should have done. Was painful at the end. Have to thank KJ for his service and wish him all the best. Hope we get the right guy. PUP 💙 — Alan Rodhouse (@AlanRodhouse) March 14, 2021

Take no pleasure in seeing Jackett the man depart. Great bloke. But Jackett the manager ultimately failed. Best of luck for the future and now we can FINALLY move forward. — Will Fisk (@wfisk90) March 14, 2021

At the same time of delight but jackett obviously did have us at his heart coming back early from his operation and deserves credit for that!!! — daniel edmunds (@danieledmunds4) March 14, 2021