Portsmouth

‘Right decision’, ‘Best news for a long time’ – These Portsmouth fans react to significant club announcement

Portsmouth confirmed this morning that Kenny Jackett had left the club as their poor form continued with an EFL Trophy defeat to Salford yesterday.

Whilst Pompey only lost the game thanks to a penalty shootout, they were outplayed for the first-half by the League Two side, in what was another alarming display.

Of course, that follows a real slump in the league, with three consecutive defeats seeing Portsmouth drop out of the play-off places in the fight for promotion.

Therefore, the pressure had really started to build on Jackett, and whilst reports claimed last week he was likely to last until the end of the season, the hierarchy have decided to act now.

The vast majority of the fans support the decision made by the board, although most respected the hard work that Jackett put in during his time in charge.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


