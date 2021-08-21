‘Right change’ – These West Brom fans react as Ismael makes one change for Blackburn clash

West Brom will be looking to continue their excellent start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, as they make the trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Baggies go into the weekend top of the table on goal difference, having taking seven points from their opening three league games.

Blackburn meanwhile, have also enjoyed an impressive start to the season, and they also start the afternoon with seven points from their opening three league games, and Rovers manager Tony Mowbray will be looking to get one over his former club here.

Can you get 22/22 on this West Brom transfer quiz?

1 of 22 Who is the most expensive West Brom signing out of these four players? Salomon Rondon Oliver Burke Brown Ideye Nacer Chadli

Perhaps with that in mind, Baggies boss Valerien Ismael has named a side that shows one change from the one that thrashed Sheffield United 4-0 at The Hawthorns on Wednesday night, as Matt Phillips replaces Grady Diangana in attack.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of West Brom fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Baggies supporters had to say.

No Zohore again, love it well done Val 😍 — Ryan (@RyanPGlasgow) August 21, 2021

Right change imo. COME ON YOU BAGGIES — j o e (@ftbl_joey) August 21, 2021

Good line up imo — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) August 21, 2021

Right decision grady needs a rest and hopefully a goal off the bench — HX18🐐 (@__Hashar9) August 21, 2021

Looks good! Come on you baggies! — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) August 21, 2021

solid — Alex (@AlexWBA23) August 21, 2021

YES — Adam 📀 (@Adam_WBAFC) August 21, 2021