Blackburn Rovers

‘Right change’ – These West Brom fans react as Ismael makes one change for Blackburn clash

Published

4 mins ago

on

West Brom will be looking to continue their excellent start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, as they make the trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Baggies go into the weekend top of the table on goal difference, having taking seven points from their opening three league games.

Blackburn meanwhile, have also enjoyed an impressive start to the season, and they also start the afternoon with seven points from their opening three league games, and Rovers manager Tony Mowbray will be looking to get one over his former club here.

Perhaps with that in mind, Baggies boss Valerien Ismael has named a side that shows one change from the one that thrashed Sheffield United 4-0 at The Hawthorns on Wednesday night, as Matt Phillips replaces Grady Diangana in attack.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of West Brom fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Baggies supporters had to say.


