‘Right call to let him go’ – Frankie McAvoy’s future at Preston North End: The verdict

Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy is thought to be in danger of losing his job at Deepdale, with the club’s board considering his future after becoming ‘alarmed’ by recent performances.

This is according to Lancs Live, who believe he could face the axe if his side fail to pick up a point or three against Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough tomorrow evening, in what looks set to be a crucial game for the Scotsman at the Riverside.

Losing back-to-back games against Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City in recent outings, the Lilywhites have dropped down to 16th in the Championship and are now just six points off the relegation zone going into this clash on Teesside.

That could potentially be his last game in charge of the Lancashire outfit, ending an eight-month tenure at the helm after initially being appointed as an interim boss in March before being given the permanent gig under two months later after guiding his side to four consecutive wins at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Starting this term in the opposite fashion, losing his opening league matches, he seemingly managed to get back on track after that with his side going unbeaten in the following seven.

However, recent results have left a lot to be desired and the 54-year-old could be the fifth managerial departure in the second tier already this season, as he faces a daunting task against a side still buzzing from the arrival of new manager Wilder.

Billy Mulley

Frankie McAvoy is a manager who never seems to be too far from the edge of the managerial cliff.

Preston have struggled so far this Championship season, with their latest disappointment coming at home to Cardiff City.

Whilst the Lilywhites were not outplayed, they were undone by two set-pieces, which is sometimes worse than being second-best on the day.

McAvoy has not been helped that two of his more prominent signings in the summer are out for a few months, but it is difficult to see things improve for Preston under the Scotsman.

A loss to Boro could be the end of the road for McAvoy, because at this point in the season, a lot can still change.

What they will be hoping to avoid is that their season disintegrates into gloom that is difficult to recover from.

There are big decisions to be made at Deepdale, but it remains to be seen if sacking McAvoy is the boost that the club needs.

Charlie Gregory

Frankie McAvoy could be coming to the end of his tenure at Deepdale and, although you have to feel sorry for him, it might be the right call.

He worked wonders last season to steady the ship at Preston but it hasn’t worked out for him this campaign. At times, the side have looked bereft of ideas and with the players at his disposal, it’s arguable that the team could be doing a lot better.

He’s had some highs – the win over Bournemouth shows the side are well capable of producing the goods, as is Frankie – but there’s work to be done at North End and they may need to enact some change to get better results in the long term.

They’re dealing with a bloated squad, they need a clear identity and vision and want some sense of ‘going somewhere’ in the league. Fans are becoming disillusioned with McAvoy and don’t believe he can offer it to them.

He’s a nice enough man – and would do a good job in a coaching role – but perhaps he has reached his ceiling as a manager.

If that is the case, then it may be best for the two to part ways.

Ned Holmes

You never want to call for a manager to be sacked but in my eyes, it would be the right call to let him go.

McAvoy is hardly blessed with the most talented of squads but I can’t really see where they’re supposed to be heading or what progress they’ve made.

For me, going for a young manager from further down the EFL with fresh but defined ideas would be the right next step.

I don’t think Preston are going to be in a relegation battle but equally the play-offs are out of reach.

They might as well use the season to bed a new manager in ahead of the summer.