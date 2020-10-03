‘Right call’ – Many Bristol City fans react to fresh team announcement

Bristol City will be looking for maintain their 100% winning record this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Robins under the stewardship of Dean Holden, with the club currently topping the Championship table along with Reading.

Last weekend’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday made it three wins from their first three games, and they will be looking to extend that winning run this weekend.

A perfect time to play Nottingham Forest, then. The Reds are yet to record any points this season, and have failed to score in each of their first three games of the league campaign.

Holden has named his team to face the Reds, and they are unchanged from the win over Wednesday.

There were concerns for Jack Hunt in the week after the full-back came off injured against Wednesday, but he’s fit enough to keep his place in the side today.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions…

Right call. A lot of players who should be playing regular games not even on the bench, need to ship a few out before the deadline — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) October 3, 2020

Don’t change something that isn’t broken. Well done DH — George 🏝 (@bcfcgeorge_) October 3, 2020

Unchanged team 😍 but if we are losing surely you wanting to see Palmer come on instead of Odowda to create something — Ben Parker (@parker10_ben) October 3, 2020

If it ain’t broke. Would have liked to have seen Semenyo for Wells though. — Brett James Liddiatt (@BrettLiddiatt) October 3, 2020

Don't change what ain't broken! — Bucky (@BuckyBCFC) October 3, 2020

Love to see it 🥰 — Oskar Franzén (@FranzenOskar) October 3, 2020

O’Dowda over kp joke if I was kp I’d be asking to leave — jason wilson (@wilse13) October 3, 2020