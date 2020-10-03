Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Right call’ – Many Bristol City fans react to fresh team announcement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bristol City will be looking for maintain their 100% winning record this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Robins under the stewardship of Dean Holden, with the club currently topping the Championship table along with Reading.

Last weekend’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday made it three wins from their first three games, and they will be looking to extend that winning run this weekend.

A perfect time to play Nottingham Forest, then. The Reds are yet to record any points this season, and have failed to score in each of their first three games of the league campaign.

Holden has named his team to face the Reds, and they are unchanged from the win over Wednesday.

There were concerns for Jack Hunt in the week after the full-back came off injured against Wednesday, but he’s fit enough to keep his place in the side today.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions…


