Following the international break, Regis Le Bris faces an intriguing decision ahead of Sunderland's trip to Plymouth Argyle.

The Black Cats started the season in fine fettle, with four wins from four games. Heading into their trip with Wayne Rooney's side, the Wearsiders top the table and are will be clear favourites for Saturday's encounter.

As for Plymouth, they have endured a difficult start with two draws and two losses, but Rooney will be desperate to put things right with a win at Home Park.

2024/25 Championship table as it stands - per BBC Sport Club Points 1st Sunderland 12 2nd West Bromwich Albion 10 3rd Watford 9

The journey from the Stadium of Light to Home Park is a 409-mile trip, so fans will want to be rewarded for their travels with another fine performance.

Much of Le Bris' starting eleven is expected to remain unchanged, but the manager faces a key decision in the heart of midfield.

GK: Anthony Patterson

Sunderland's homegrown shot stopper, Anthony Patterson, will make his 96th Championship appearance for the Black Cats if he starts this weekend.

Patterson has mostly been a spectator this season due to the Wearsiders' dominance in their first four outings. The only goal the 24-year-old conceded was from his own player, Luke O'Nien, against Portsmouth.

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the division, Patterson will prove a tough obstacle for the Pilgrims' front line.

RB: Trai Hume

Trai Hume has continued his fine form for Sunderland this season and will slot in at right-back for the Black Cats.

The 22-year-old was given the captain's armband by Northern Ireland manager, Michael O'Neil, for the country's Nations League tie with Luxembourg last week.

The right-back has been one of Sunderland's most consistent players over the last few seasons and will certainly be looking to leave his mark in a tackle at Home Park.

CB: Luke O'Nien

O'Nien has reminded fans just how integral he is to this Sunderland side in his first four games of the season.

The centre-back put in a man of the match performance in the club's opening day victory over Cardiff City and has contributed a total of two goals and an assist so far this season.

O'Nien is the only player to score past his own goalkeeper, Patterson, this season, and was in jovial form on social media after the own goal.

CB: Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard's return from injury could not have come at a better time. The centre-back's return to the side against Portsmouth coincided with the 12-week injury dealt to Aji Alese.

Regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the league, Ballard is set to partner O'Nien against Plymouth and will be looking to add to his already hefty reputation.

The 24-year-old returns off the back of his third international goal for Northern Ireland, having scored against Luxembourg.

LB: Dennis Cirkin

One of the Black Cats' star performers this season has been Dennis Cirkin.

The left-back started the season in scintillating form and has contributed at both ends of the pitch with one goal and one assist to his name.

Having shown his potential in previous seasons, Cirkin has thrived in Le Bris' system and will be encouraged to get forward when possible against the Pilgrims.

CM: Chris Rigg

Central-midfield is where selection becomes trickier to predict, with several in-form options available to Le Bris.

Considering his outstanding performances over the opening games of the season, Rigg will be tough to drop as he has been instrumental in the way the Black Cats have played.

There is a chance that the 17-year-old could be rotated, but he has been one of Sunderland's top performers and is growing in stature.

CM: Alan Browne

Another player who could be subject to rotation is Alan Browne.

Having started the opening game of the season, the central-midfielder lost his place following a knock. However, the Republic of Ireland international came in for the suspended Dan Neil against Portsmouth and delivered his first goal for the club.

With captain, Dan Neil, back from suspension, Browne could be sacrificed, but Le Bris will find it difficult to change a winning side who performed to a tee.

AM: Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham appears to be undroppable under Le Bris and should slot in as the central attacking-midfielder on Saturday.

The 18-year-old has stepped up his performances since last season and has been a key part of Sunderland's attacking play this campaign.

Bellingham's stature and strength mean he is a tough opponent to play against, and he will be relishing the opportunity of playing against Rooney's men.

RW: Patrick Roberts

Credit must go to Patrick Roberts, who has been a man reborn this season.

This campaign was always going to be a defining one for Roberts, considering his disappointing 2023/24 season. Mainly due to injuries, the right-winger never got going, and thus the pressure was on him to perform this time round.

The 27-year-old has been at his dazzling best and has been unplayable at times. With two assists already this season, he will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing a side who have already conceded seven goals.

LW: Romaine Mundle

No Jack Clarke? No problem.

Nobody was sure what to expect when Clarke departed for Ipswich Town, but it is testament to Romaine Mundle's performances that fans have a new favourite at left-wing.

Since securing a starting position in Le Bris' side, Mundle has two goals in two games and has the potential to run rings around Plymouth's back line.

ST: Eliezer Mayenda

Not many would have fancied Eliezer Mayenda before the start of the season, but the 19-year-old has earned his place in Le Bris' line up with some promising displays.

Although the striker has missed some substantial chances in front of goal, he has contributed two goals and two assists and has proved to be a handful for Championship defenders.

Plymouth will be an enticing prospect for the Spaniard, and he will be expecting to add to his tally.

Given Sunderland's strong start to the season, they head into their match with Plymouth as firm favourites.

Le Bris' team largely picks itself considering the Wearsiders' performances over the last few weeks. However, the manager faces a dilemma in central midfield, with Neil, Rigg and Browne all fit.

Fans will be keeping a close eye on the Frenchman's selection, but the Black Cats will be expected to earn three points no matter the personnel.