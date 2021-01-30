‘Ridiculously strong’, ‘Unreal’ – These Norwich fans react as team news for Middlesbrough clash is confirmed

Norwich City will be looking to strengthen their position at the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, when they host Middlesbrough at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke’s go into the game six points clear at top of the standings, having won each of their last three league games, but suffered defeat to Barnsley in the fourth round of the FA Cup last time out.

Middlesbrough meanwhile, go into the match seventh in the table, three points of the places, although they have lost three of their last four outings in the league.

Perhaps with that in mind Farke has named a side that shows _ changes from the one that beat Bristol City 2-0 in their last league match, as new signing Dimitris Giannoulis makes his debut at left-back, with Teemu Pukki and Lukas Rupp also returning to the side, meaning Jakob Sorensen drops to the bench, while Kenny McClean and Jordan Hugill are both forced to miss out completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Canaries supporters had to say.

Such a strong team 😍 also nice to see player getting back from injuries — Harry Palmer (@harryHPpalmer) January 30, 2021

Harsh on sorrenson to not be starting in midfield not put a foot wrong — city till I die (@jabbaharold) January 30, 2021

It’s officially W season — Ewan 💛💚 (@EwanPoole1) January 30, 2021

Oh myyyyy — Josh (@ncfcjosh1) January 30, 2021

I mean that is a ridiculously strong side — Joe Cannon (@JoeCannonLondon) January 30, 2021

that is unreal — Rowan (@Rowcust) January 30, 2021

A lot of creativity there. Shame Sorenson misses out in midfield — LucMinh (@LucMinh11) January 30, 2021