‘Ridiculous’, ‘What a waste of money’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans bemoan latest comments over summer recruit

Many Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to Garry Monk’s latest comments on the lack of involvement for summer signing David Bates and on his reasons for his continued absence.

Bates arrived at Hillsborough back in the summer on a season-long loan deal from German side Hamburg SV, but he has been limited to just one appearance for the Owls throughout the entire season so far, which came in a League Cup tie at Rotherham United back at the start of the campaign.

The defender’s situation at Hillsborough was not helped by Sheffield Wednesday’s change in their managerial situation, with Monk eventually coming into the club to replace Steve Bruce who had departed for Newcastle United ahead of the start of the season.

Monk has never really seemed to be wanting to play Bates ahead of his other options at the heart of the Owls’ defence, with the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees and Julian Borner all ahead of him in the pecking order – and the centre-back has even struggled to come into contention even when there have been injury issues to those other options.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Monk confirmed that Bates’ absence has been down to him feeling that there are other players in the squad who are better options currently for the Owls.

That has led to Sheffield Wednesday supporters questioning why he has not been given a chance to impress despite their recent struggles, and also why his loan spell has not already been terminated due to his lack of involvement.

Here then, we take a look at what Sheffield Wednesday fans have been saying about Bates on social media…


