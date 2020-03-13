‘Ridiculous’, ‘What a waste of money’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans bemoan latest comments over summer recruit

Many Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to Garry Monk’s latest comments on the lack of involvement for summer signing David Bates and on his reasons for his continued absence.

Bates arrived at Hillsborough back in the summer on a season-long loan deal from German side Hamburg SV, but he has been limited to just one appearance for the Owls throughout the entire season so far, which came in a League Cup tie at Rotherham United back at the start of the campaign.

The defender’s situation at Hillsborough was not helped by Sheffield Wednesday’s change in their managerial situation, with Monk eventually coming into the club to replace Steve Bruce who had departed for Newcastle United ahead of the start of the season.

Monk has never really seemed to be wanting to play Bates ahead of his other options at the heart of the Owls’ defence, with the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees and Julian Borner all ahead of him in the pecking order – and the centre-back has even struggled to come into contention even when there have been injury issues to those other options.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Monk confirmed that Bates’ absence has been down to him feeling that there are other players in the squad who are better options currently for the Owls.

That has led to Sheffield Wednesday supporters questioning why he has not been given a chance to impress despite their recent struggles, and also why his loan spell has not already been terminated due to his lack of involvement.

Here then, we take a look at what Sheffield Wednesday fans have been saying about Bates on social media…

What a waste of money and place in the squad. — Michael (@MichaelOK84) March 12, 2020

They like wasting money, I'll give em that. I'd prefer to see em cut his contract short and give money to charity — littledrummerjoe (@Joesam62022588) March 12, 2020

How is he worse than what we have had recently!? — Mykey Winstanley (@MykeyWinst) March 12, 2020

This explains nothing. It basically says he leaves some players out every week, not everyone can be involved, but that's not what's happened here. He's only on loan so I don't understand why he doesn't just go back. If Monk doesn't think he's good enough why doesn't he just say? — FPL MattSWFC (@MattrpSwfc) March 12, 2020

In other words, Garry Monk thinks that he is even worse than our underperforming squad — Lawrence (@twentyfiveyears) March 12, 2020

Surely he can’t be that bad? And he’s not really been given a chance. — WAWAW76 (@ndunne76) March 12, 2020

This signing is/was so odd. Did Bruce want him? Who made the decision to loan him? Is he really worse than Lees? Why hasn’t his loan been terminated? So many questions! — John Hiley (@JohnHiley) March 12, 2020

Ridiculous — AstonOwl (@OwlAston) March 12, 2020