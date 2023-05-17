Tony Mowbray is fighting to save his job at Sunderland, according to Talksport.

Recent speculation has linked a number of potential candidates as a replacement for the 59-year-old.

Following the Black Cats’ 2-0 defeat to Luton Town on Tuesday night, which eliminated the club from promotion contention for this season, that speculation has intensified.

Matthias Jaissle, Francesco Farioli and Gerhard Struber have been named as potential replacements for Mowbray.

Jaissle is currently manager at RB Salzburg, who are on course to retain their Austrian Bundesliga title.

Struber has previously managed the likes of New York Red Bulls, Barnsley and Wolfsberger AC but is currently out of work, while Farioli has worked in various coaching roles across Italy, as well as managed Turkish sides Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor.

How have supporters responded to speculation over Tony Mowbray’s future?

Sunderland supporters have given their say over this development, with plenty showing concern for Mowbray.

The 59-year-old has become a fan favourite following the job he has done at the Stadium of Light, overseeing a rise to the play-offs with a sixth place finish in the Championship table.

Many have highlighted the level of injury issues that Mowbray has had to deal with during his time with the club as a key reason to praise the job he has done.

That his job is even in question at all has raised some concerns among onlookers, who have praised the job Mowbray has done during his time at Sunderland.

The prevailing sentiment among neutrals is that a change in manager this summer would be harsh.

Mowbray has been praised for playing a key role in Sunderland punching above their weight this season, with very few expecting the team to reach the play-offs when he was appointed.

The 59-year-old has also been credited with bringing an attractive style of play to the Stadium of Light.

Others have even urged the club's owners to not become the type of club that is always sacking the manager.

While this response captures the general mood quite well, indicating that no one thinks Mowbray should go.