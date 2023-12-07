Highlights Sunderland surprised many by sacking Tony Mowbray despite being only three points away from the top six in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna has been linked with the Sunderland job, but it is unlikely he will leave Ipswich Town, who are currently second in the league.

Despite Mowbray's departure, Sunderland still have a strong squad and a chance at promotion to the Premier League this season.

Sunderland are on the lookout for a new boss after making the surprise decision to sack Tony Mowbray on Monday evening.

Sunderland sack Tony Mowbray

The former Blackburn chief had done a fine job with the Black Cats after his appointment in August last year, with the side reaching the play-offs in the previous campaign, having played some exciting football along the way.

Even though they currently sit ninth in the Championship, Sunderland are only three points away from the top six, so few saw Mowbray’s exit coming.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

However, the call was made by the hierarchy, and they have begun the search for his replacement.

Kieran McKenna mentioned for Sunderland role

The size and potential of Sunderland makes it a very attractive role, so a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past few days.

And, that includes Kieran McKenna, with the Northern Irishman doing a fine job at Ipswich Town right now.

Having taken the Tractor Boys back to the Championship, they currently sit second, boasting a seven-point lead over third-placed Leeds United.

Therefore, with promotion to the Premier League looking possible, and Ipswich having big ambitions of their own, it would be a real shock to many observers if McKenna decided to move to Wearside.

That view was echoed by Sunderland fan pundit Jack, who told FLW that he does not expect McKenna to arrive at the Stadium of Light.

“I’ll be completely honest, I think Kieran McKenna is so far outside our expectations, it’s ridiculous. He’s got a team second in the league, and the job he’s doing to get that team second is incredible.

“You could say it’s a sideward move as we’re a bigger club, but, at the minute, it’s possibly a backwards move. Maybe not for the long-term, but for right now.

“It’s not going to happen. I’d love it, because I think he’s a brilliant manager, and he’s done a great job, but I don’t see it as a realistic option, and I think we should forget about that one.

“I don’t think he would leave even if we came knocking. I don’t see why he’d leave to go to someone in the same division, albeit a bigger club. I can’t see it happening in the slightest.”

What next for Sunderland?

Most will agree that McKenna is never going to leave Ipswich for Sunderland right now, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to attract a high calibre manager.

The fan base, stadium and potential of the club means they will always attract good candidates, but, crucially, they also have a good squad.

Admittedly, some areas need to be improved, which could happen in January, but there is a lot of talent in the group on the whole.

As well as that, Mowbray has left the team just three points away from the play-offs, so promotion to the Premier League remains a real possibility this season.

The call to sack Mowbray was a brave one considering the work he has done in the past 15 months, and it will be interesting to see who does land the job.

Sunderland are back in action against West Brom at home on Saturday, with Mike Dodds leading preparations for the fixture.