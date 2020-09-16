‘Ridiculous’, ‘Strange decision’ – Plenty of Watford fans react to recent player announcement

Watford have confirmed that they have sold Pervis Estupiñán to Spanish side Villarreal CF for an initial fee of £15million.

Estupiñán signed for the Hornets in 2016 from Ecuadorian side L.D.U. Quito, but failed to make a single appearance for the club’s first-team.

He spent a number of seasons out on loan at various clubs in Europe, with his recent spell with Spanish side Osasuna catching the eye for the right reasons.

But with Watford now back in the Championship, the club are clearly keen to trim the wage bill before the summer transfer window closes.

In an interview with the club’s official website, Watford’s Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury hinted that Estupiñán’s commitment could have been one of the main reasons behind his departure.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to sell Estupiñán.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Top-quality young players…going. Older, gave-up-on-the-managers, got-themselves-relegated players…refusing to play, not fit to play, can't be sold. All going brilliantly at #watfordfc. — Michael (@Michael_Hartt) September 16, 2020

You have to hope that a replacement is coming in pretty quick. I understand the sale from a financial point of view but to leave us with only an injured masina and an untried youngster in stevenson is pretty poor — Matt (@hornetmusings) September 16, 2020

😔 shame I really thought he wanted to be at Watford but if he doesn't want to then we can't afford to carry passengers we want guys playing for our club who want to fight their way back to the PL All the best Pervis you could have played a big part of our team so 😔 — Elaine (@Ela44) September 16, 2020

Probably look back in this in a couple years in regret — Frank (@FrankieHolliday) September 16, 2020

Totally understand that the club will need to purchase players of his potential, develop them and then sell on for a profit to survive. What annoys me is the fact we were lead to believe he was going to play for us – 17 unavailable players due to injury/sickness really? — CEA_75 (@CEA_75) September 16, 2020

It’s almost as if people don’t understand he’s got 1 year left on his contract and would be able to leave on a free at the end of the season, if he doesn’t want to be here cash in now — Lewis jenkins (@lewisjenkins97) September 16, 2020

Amazing, all our players we were building a team around are leaving. What we are left with is not good enough. Gone from poor recruitment to just sell everyone#ridiculous — Tom Gray (@tomhutchgray) September 16, 2020

Have to question why we didn't have him at the club last season. Shocking from Giraldi etc. Our squad isn't currently good enough to go back up. — Robbobtc78 (@robbobtc78) September 16, 2020

had a year left on his contract, would have lost him for free at the end of this year. Good bit of a business to get that much for him. — Zac (@ZacharyTurnbul3) September 16, 2020

No issue with this. £15 mill for a player that doesn't want to be at the club & we've never really seen play for us. — Harry Cresswell (@HKCresswell) September 16, 2020

With our lack of quality and depth at left back from a getting us back in the PL this seems a strange decision unless we have an upgrade coming on the horizon — Stuart Read (@StuartRead1) September 16, 2020