‘Ridiculous’, ‘Strange decision’ – Plenty of Watford fans react to recent player announcement

4 mins ago

Watford have confirmed that they have sold Pervis Estupiñán to Spanish side Villarreal CF for an initial fee of £15million. 

Estupiñán signed for the Hornets in 2016 from Ecuadorian side L.D.U. Quito, but failed to make a single appearance for the club’s first-team.

He spent a number of seasons out on loan at various clubs in Europe, with his recent spell with Spanish side Osasuna catching the eye for the right reasons.

But with Watford now back in the Championship, the club are clearly keen to trim the wage bill before the summer transfer window closes.

In an interview with the club’s official website, Watford’s Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury hinted that Estupiñán’s commitment could have been one of the main reasons behind his departure.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to sell Estupiñán.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


