‘Ridiculous’, ‘Stop complaining’ – Key figure’s claim proves divisive among many QPR fans

QPR CEO Lee Hoos has revealed that the club are “appalled” by the recent announcement that the Championship is set to restart on the 20th of June, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the west London club.

After a delay of nearly three months, the EFL announced yesterday that the 20th of June was the provisional restart date for the Championship.

Clubs in the division only returned to training last week and are set to resume contract training for the first time today.

It now means they have just 19 days to get properly prepared for the return of the league season, a timeline that it appears the west London club are not happy with.

In a statement on the club website, Hoos revealed that the R’s were against the current restart date.

He said: “I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our Director of Football Les Ferdinand and our manager Mark Warburton.

“Incredibly, there has been absolutely no consultation with individual clubs nor with the Championship doctors’ working group by the divisional representatives – or anyone else in the Football League – regarding this matter.

“On top of that, we were only made aware of the statement 40 minutes before it was made public.

“Having spoken with Les and Mark, they share my views. We are vehemently opposed to this schedule.

“The players haven’t even returned to full-contact training at this moment and yet they are now expected to be in a position to play at a competitive level in just three weeks’ time.

“I have made our feelings known to the EFL and, having spoken with a number of CEOs at other Championship clubs, I am not a lone voice on this matter.

“We are absolutely appalled.”

QPR will no doubt be determined to hit the ground running as they look to close the six-point gap between them and the play-offs in the final nine games of the season.

Mark Warburton’s side, who currently sit 13th, will know that they’ll have to finish the 2019/20 campaign with a flourish if they’re to have any chance of securing a top-six finish.

Hoos opposition to the EFL’s decision has drawn an interesting reaction from QPR fans, with some backing their CEO and others for the club to get on with it.

Read their reaction here:

Every teams in the same position, they’re all professional athletes.

Just get on with it and get it done. — Hoop (@Prem2014) June 1, 2020

I have to agree with Lee. It’s far too soon! — Sarah (@SarahJane1882) June 1, 2020

It appears the club are saying we are not ready to start from a medical AND fitness point of view. The medical concern I understand but fitness ? They have been back for a week ( albeit without contact ) , have 3 weeks left and should have been maintaining basic fitness anyway. — David Rowe (@singapore_dave) June 1, 2020

Have a day off Lee mate! Can’t be waiting around much longer 🔵⚪️ — Kieran Power (@KieranPower3) June 1, 2020

Tese are exceptional circumstances what do they expect an entire pre season. Everyone’s in the same position so make the most of the time you have and stop complaining if you ask me @MarkWarburton9 — Ollie Taiani (@qpr_ollie) June 1, 2020

It’s gonna be the same for every club involved, let’s just get these games done with and then can focus on the next season — Zach Sutton (@zsqprfc) June 1, 2020

Paid professional athletes should be fit and ready , players constantly getting tested can’t see what the problem is …. ? — jimmy crawford (@JamesAlfiej) June 1, 2020

Every clubs in the same position, just get this season finished 👍🏼 — Edwin mills (@Edwin_aj_mills) June 1, 2020