QPR

‘Ridiculous’, ‘Stop complaining’ – Key figure’s claim proves divisive among many QPR fans

Published

10 mins ago

on

QPR CEO Lee Hoos has revealed that the club are “appalled” by the recent announcement that the Championship is set to restart on the 20th of June, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the west London club.

After a delay of nearly three months, the EFL announced yesterday that the 20th of June was the provisional restart date for the Championship.

Clubs in the division only returned to training last week and are set to resume contract training for the first time today.

It now means they have just 19 days to get properly prepared for the return of the league season, a timeline that it appears the west London club are not happy with.

In a statement on the club website, Hoos revealed that the R’s were against the current restart date.

He said: “I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our Director of Football Les Ferdinand and our manager Mark Warburton.

“Incredibly, there has been absolutely no consultation with individual clubs nor with the Championship doctors’ working group by the divisional representatives – or anyone else in the Football League – regarding this matter.

“On top of that, we were only made aware of the statement 40 minutes before it was made public.

“Having spoken with Les and Mark, they share my views. We are vehemently opposed to this schedule.

“The players haven’t even returned to full-contact training at this moment and yet they are now expected to be in a position to play at a competitive level in just three weeks’ time.

“I have made our feelings known to the EFL and, having spoken with a number of CEOs at other Championship clubs, I am not a lone voice on this matter.

“We are absolutely appalled.”

QPR will no doubt be determined to hit the ground running as they look to close the six-point gap between them and the play-offs in the final nine games of the season.

Mark Warburton’s side, who currently sit 13th, will know that they’ll have to finish the 2019/20 campaign with a flourish if they’re to have any chance of securing a top-six finish.

Hoos opposition to the EFL’s decision has drawn an interesting reaction from QPR fans, with some backing their CEO and others for the club to get on with it.

Read their reaction here:


