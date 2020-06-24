Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

‘Ridiculous statement’ – Many Bolton fans react to chairman’s warning over potential Ian Evatt deal

Published

6 mins ago

on

Barrow chairman Paul Hornby has warned that Bolton will need to pay “a massive amount of compensation” in one installment in order to appoint manager Ian Evatt as their new boss, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the League One club.

The Trotters are preparing for life in League Two after they finished bottom of League One this term (via unweighted points-per-game) and were relegated.

Earlier this month, the North West club decided not to extend the contract of manager Keith Hill and are now searching for his replacement.

Evatt, who led Barrow back to the Football League this season, has been linked with taking charge at Bolton.

Speaking on BBC Radio Cumbria Sport, Hornby revealed that there hasn’t been any contact from the Trotters yet but fired a warning about compensation.

He said (via the Bolton News): “There’s nothing to talk about just now. We were having a bit of a laugh about it last night.

“We have always said he’s a very, very good manager. He’s got a lot of skills that some managers don’t have, he’s very tenacious, he wants to be the best.

“He obviously wants to step up at some point and we know at some juncture he’ll go.

“Me and Tony (Shearer, the club owner) have been very open with him and said ‘if you do well this season, your next step is the Championship.’

“He’s probably been linked with every job that has come up – Blackpool, Fylde, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge, you could write them off. But there’s nothing to know, just now.”

Hornby added: “We made sure when he signed his new contract there’s a golden handcuff and a massive amount of compensation there and I am unrelenting on that.

“You know, if anyone did come in, there are no installments. If you want him you pay in one hit.”

It is understood that Bolton would have to pay around £120,000 to prize Evatt away from Barrow, who are set to be the Trotters League Two rivals after they were awarded the National League title and secured promotion on a points-per-game basis.

The Barrow chairman’s comments have drawn an interesting reaction from Bolton fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


