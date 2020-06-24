‘Ridiculous statement’ – Many Bolton fans react to chairman’s warning over potential Ian Evatt deal

Barrow chairman Paul Hornby has warned that Bolton will need to pay “a massive amount of compensation” in one installment in order to appoint manager Ian Evatt as their new boss, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the League One club.

The Trotters are preparing for life in League Two after they finished bottom of League One this term (via unweighted points-per-game) and were relegated.

Earlier this month, the North West club decided not to extend the contract of manager Keith Hill and are now searching for his replacement.

Evatt, who led Barrow back to the Football League this season, has been linked with taking charge at Bolton.

Speaking on BBC Radio Cumbria Sport, Hornby revealed that there hasn’t been any contact from the Trotters yet but fired a warning about compensation.

He said (via the Bolton News): “There’s nothing to talk about just now. We were having a bit of a laugh about it last night.

“We have always said he’s a very, very good manager. He’s got a lot of skills that some managers don’t have, he’s very tenacious, he wants to be the best.

“He obviously wants to step up at some point and we know at some juncture he’ll go.

“Me and Tony (Shearer, the club owner) have been very open with him and said ‘if you do well this season, your next step is the Championship.’

“He’s probably been linked with every job that has come up – Blackpool, Fylde, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge, you could write them off. But there’s nothing to know, just now.”

Hornby added: “We made sure when he signed his new contract there’s a golden handcuff and a massive amount of compensation there and I am unrelenting on that.

“You know, if anyone did come in, there are no installments. If you want him you pay in one hit.”

It is understood that Bolton would have to pay around £120,000 to prize Evatt away from Barrow, who are set to be the Trotters League Two rivals after they were awarded the National League title and secured promotion on a points-per-game basis.

The Barrow chairman’s comments have drawn an interesting reaction from Bolton fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Ridiculous statement Marc, he joins Wanderers and a tribunal sets the compensation. Simple and both parties know it. You can’t stop the bloke working., — Philip Shortland (@PhilipShortland) June 23, 2020

With our financial history you can’t really blame him! — William Ainscoe (@MisterA91) June 23, 2020

Would rather get Lowe for an extra 80k but I won’t be upset with this appointment. — Aaron James (@aaron_drakeley) June 23, 2020

If we can’t afford to pay that it’s peanut’s in the football world may as well close the doors you have got to speculate to accumulate. This is going to be our most important signing in years just look at Chesterfield& Notts county what can happen by getting it wrong. — Dennis Toole (@DennisToole1) June 23, 2020

I don’t think you can blame Barrow, we can’t have the best credit reputation within football and these are worrying times for most clubs, let alone one that’s been financially devestated like us. — Michael Southern (@MichaelSouther7) June 24, 2020

Given Evatt’s interview on The Sack Race and him saying if things go on as they are in relation to COVID and that Barrow would struggle financially, I don’t think Barrow are in a position to haggle, personally I think they’d have our hand off if we offered installments. — Ste Morris (@StemboatSociety) June 23, 2020

I want Evatt but my concerns are that he has gained promotions by being in charge and doing things his way. Not sure he would want to work under our current model (Tobias signing players). Time will tell! — Tony Partington (@BWFCJOEandSAM) June 24, 2020

If we have to pay that in installments, then we have got risky owners. It is in the name though “venture”. Anyway at this stage non of us know how ambitious FV are prepared to be. For me, it will depend on who we end up with that will prove ambition. Ryan Lowe would be my choice — ItWasTheYearOf58 (@DMDbwfc) June 24, 2020