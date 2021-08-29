Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘Ridiculous signing’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to transfer links with 39-year-old

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield United have opened talks to sign former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to The Sun on Sunday (page 61).

The Blades are in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper having recently let Aaron Ramsdale leave for Arsenal in a £24million deal. Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham have struggled to make their mark under Slavisa Jokanovic, leaving him on the lookout for new options.

According to The Sun on Sunday (page 61), former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is a target for the Blades, with the club said to have opened talks with the shot-stopper.

The 39-year-old joined Manchester City from Malaga in 2014, making 48 appearances in all competitions before joining Chelsea in 2017. He made 38 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Champions League, the Europa League and the FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He left upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, and the experienced shot-stopper could be set for a move to Bramall Lane.

Caballero is now 39 years of age, however, which suggests that he would be seen as more of a short-term option rather than one for the long-term.

For a player of his calibre, too, his wages are likely to be high, and all of these factors have come into consideration amongst Blades fans whilst discussing him on social media…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Ridiculous signing’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to transfer links with 39-year-old

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: