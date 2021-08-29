‘Ridiculous signing’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to transfer links with 39-year-old

Sheffield United have opened talks to sign former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to The Sun on Sunday (page 61).

The Blades are in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper having recently let Aaron Ramsdale leave for Arsenal in a £24million deal. Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham have struggled to make their mark under Slavisa Jokanovic, leaving him on the lookout for new options.

According to The Sun on Sunday (page 61), former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is a target for the Blades, with the club said to have opened talks with the shot-stopper.

The 39-year-old joined Manchester City from Malaga in 2014, making 48 appearances in all competitions before joining Chelsea in 2017. He made 38 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Champions League, the Europa League and the FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He left upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, and the experienced shot-stopper could be set for a move to Bramall Lane.

Caballero is now 39 years of age, however, which suggests that he would be seen as more of a short-term option rather than one for the long-term.

For a player of his calibre, too, his wages are likely to be high, and all of these factors have come into consideration amongst Blades fans whilst discussing him on social media…

keeper is least of our worries as Foderingham is more than good enough. We need 3 midfielders in the next 48 bours — JP Blade (@PigottJamie) August 29, 2021

So, we've known Ramsdale was going all summer and our answer is a 39 year old. Jesus christ United. — Sean White (@SeanWhite15) August 29, 2021

39year old gk 35 year old midfielder signing thought we was planning for future not building a retirement home — A (@ar1345777533) August 29, 2021

Ask yourself this . Is he better than what we have ? Yes . Does his age matter ? Nope .

So what's the issue for one season — Tom wild (@tomwild547) August 29, 2021

By all means, this will be a great signing but surely we can get someone younger than 39 years of age 🤣🤣🤣 — RJH HD (@RJHFMM) August 29, 2021

I know, let's sell our young players to our rivals, then bring in older players to replace them 👍 — Neilb1889 (@NeilB1889) August 29, 2021

For the moaners, this is an experienced pair of hands at short notice, its obviously not a plan for the future. This is breathing space for the next 12months — Jason Walker (@JasonWa03585812) August 29, 2021

Rather not like why are we not going to give Wes a chance?? Ridiculous signing if true — Brigse22 (@DarrenBriggs22) August 29, 2021

Why on earth are going for a goalkeeper, honestly feel Foderingham will do a job for us. Need a sodding midfielder ffs — 𝓚𝓪𝓻𝓵 (@KarlFParker) August 29, 2021