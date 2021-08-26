Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

‘Ridiculous’, ‘Pretty gutted’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans frustrated as club confirm transfer update

Published

7 mins ago

on

Bristol Rovers striker Brandon Hanlan has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the South West club. 

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Rovers, who have taken just three points from four games in League Two and currently sit 20th in the table.

They’ll still hold hopes of securing promotion back to League One after last season’s relegation but will need to turn things around soon.

It seems they’ll have to do that without one of their key attacking options, however, as the Gas confirmed today that Hanlan had joined Wycombe for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Memorial Stadium last summer and finished the 2020/21 campaign as the club’s joint-top scorer.

In all, he’s made 48 appearances for Rovers and scored nine times, with his last goal coming in the 2-1 win against Shrewsbury Town back in February.

In a statement on their website, the club said: “We would like to thank Brandon for his efforts during his time at the Mem and wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Have Bristol Rovers won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25

Have Bristol Rovers won or lost more games against Morecambe?

The response of Rovers fans was slightly different, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration…


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Ridiculous’, ‘Pretty gutted’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans frustrated as club confirm transfer update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: