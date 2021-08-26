‘Ridiculous’, ‘Pretty gutted’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans frustrated as club confirm transfer update

Bristol Rovers striker Brandon Hanlan has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the South West club.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Rovers, who have taken just three points from four games in League Two and currently sit 20th in the table.

They’ll still hold hopes of securing promotion back to League One after last season’s relegation but will need to turn things around soon.

It seems they’ll have to do that without one of their key attacking options, however, as the Gas confirmed today that Hanlan had joined Wycombe for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Memorial Stadium last summer and finished the 2020/21 campaign as the club’s joint-top scorer.

In all, he’s made 48 appearances for Rovers and scored nine times, with his last goal coming in the 2-1 win against Shrewsbury Town back in February.

In a statement on their website, the club said: “We would like to thank Brandon for his efforts during his time at the Mem and wish him the best of luck in the future.”

The response of Rovers fans was slightly different, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration…

Pretty gutted I always thought he was a decent player just needed a bit of confidence to score the goals he was capable of. https://t.co/eHJILUjEVx — Jack (@_Jack72Waldron) August 26, 2021

Ridiculous unless you are about to announce signing of a better player in next 24 hours 😡 #UTG — Mancgas (@mancgas) August 26, 2021

We need to spend some money now. Things are starting to look a bit lightweight in the squad particularly up front. The same happened last season and look what happened there 😳 — Grumpy Middle Aged Man (@bigbirdbrfc) August 26, 2021

Well I hope @Joey7Barton and @waelalqadi have atleast 2 strikers lined up as I was fairly optimistic about the squad once they bedded in. However now having ONE ageing striker who’s carrying an injury and reports of another ageing striker on trial it now is starting to concern me — chris stockham (@stockhambrfc) August 26, 2021