“Ridiculous money” – Coventry City fan pundit issues Viktor Gyokeres transfer claim amid interest

Coventry City enjoyed a relatively successful campaign in 2021/22.

Having spent very little, Mark Robins guided the Sky Blues to a 12th-placed Championship finish, but the club were well in with a play-off chance until the final few weeks of the campaign.

A number of player starred – one of which was Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres.

17 goals and five assists in 45 Championship appearances has attracted the attention of some other clubs, though, with the 24-year-old linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Considering the above, we asked FLW’s Sky Blues fan pundit Neil Littlewood whether or not he thought the club can keep hold of Gyokeres this summer.

“Hopefully not and I think that I speak for every Coventry fan when I say that.” Neil told FLW.

“The noise that’s coming from the club and what you’re hearing Mark Robins say is that if he goes, it’s for silly money.

“I wouldn’t stand in Viktor’s way if it was a career progression move. If a club in the Premier League came in and he was going to play for them week in, week out, great.

“I don’t think he should go to Fulham and sit on the bench. I think that’s a backwards move. There was talk about a move to Besiktas in Turkey. Brilliant. I think that’s a great move for him. We get some good money out of it – everyone wins.

“I think what a lot of people have got to understand with it is we signed him for just over a million last summer and we’re talking numbers of 15 to 25 million I’ve seen banded around on social media.

“Middlesbrough have said that we quoted them 20 to 25 million for him. Let’s get as much money as we can for him. He’s had one phenomenal season. I think it’s a massive risk for a club to be paying that much money for him as well.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s the first name on the teamsheet at Cov at the minute.

“The noises are that we don’t need to sell. So fingers crossed we do keep him.

“The one positive to him going is he will go for ridiculous money, which is only beneficial to the football club because it means that our budget goes up tenfold and it means a better calibre of player is coming in.

“We’ve spoke about it as a fanbase that we need to copy the Brentford model and this is the perfect example.

“A player that we brought in for a nominal fee, potentially going for a club record deal.

“Personally, I hope he doesn’t go, but if he does, I want it to be for silly money.”

The Verdict

Viktor Gyokeres would be a huge loss for Coventry City should he leave this summer.

That being said, though, every Championship player has his price, and should a big offer arrive for the forward, Coventry will have to seriously consider it.

Whether or not that happens this summer remains to be seen.

Perhaps another season proving himself in the Championship is the best move here.

It would maximise any potential fee for the player, meanwhile, Coventry also get his services for another year.

All of the above depends on Gyokeres not kicking up a fuss were a bid to be made, though.