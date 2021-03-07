Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Ridiculous’– Many Birmingham City fans react to ‘desperate’ claim from Aitor Karanka on Rotherham situation

Published

29 mins ago

on

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been left bemused by the latest comments made by Aitor Karanka over the current situation of their relegation rivals Rotherham United.

The Blues suffered another frustrating result on Saturday falling to a 1-0 loss away at in-form play-off chasing Barnsley. That result leaves them still just three points clear of Rotherham, who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone. However, the Yorkshire club now have three games in hand on Birmingham after their trip to Brentford was postponed.

The Millers have seen matches postponed for various reasons in recent months, with some games postponed due to weather. However, their match was called off against Brentford this weekend due to the club having positive tests within their camp after their vital win at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Speaking to Birmingham Mail after the Blues’ loss at Barnsley, Karanka called for the EFL to investigate the situation concerning Rotherham, with the Spaniard believing that the Millers might end up having an ‘unfair’ advantage due to the teams they play their games in hand against not having anything to play for.

He said: “This is another thing that is curious, those three games in hand, the second time I think they have postponed games for the covid situation.

“They are going to play the games maybe when the other teams know their positions and it isn’t going to be the same.

“Now, for example, we played them after seven or eight games, they are going to play the games when they are rested, they are going to play against Brentford, maybe they are in the Premier League and or they are already in the play-off positions.

“It is something the EFL need to check because I don’t think it is normal, it is unfair.

“Our club hasn’t had one game postponed because we are looking after ourselves.”

Many Birmingham fans were left frustrated by these comments, with them believing that the Blues should not even be concentrating on relying on the results and performances of anyone else.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


