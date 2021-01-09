Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Ridiculous’, ‘Here we go again’ – Many Derby fans react over reported Premier League interest in key duo

Published

7 mins ago

on

A number of Derby County supporters have been reacting to the latest reports that Leeds are interested in making a move for both Jason Knight and Louie Sibley.

Knight has been attracting plenty of interest so far during the January transfer window with the 19-year-old having firmly established himself as an integral part of the Rams starting line-up this season.

The midfielder has been in impressive form for Wayne Rooney’s side scoring two goals and averaging 0.6 key passes, 0.6 shots and 1.1 tackles per game (Sofascore).

That has seen him attract the attention of Premier League sides Burnley and West Ham, and it has now emerged that Leeds United have become the latest side to hold an interest in the 19-year-old. Knight’s versatility in being able to play in central midfield and as a number ten have made him a sought after talent, per Football Insider.

Did Derby County sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14

Did Derby sign Duane Holmes for more or less than £1 million?

Leeds are also continuing to hold an interest in Sibley, with the Whites having been linked with a potential move for the attacking midfielder in the summer, but Derby’s £10 million valuation ended up putting them off from making a move. However, they could be set to reignite that interest this month, but they are prepared to wait until the summer, per Football Insider.

Many Derby fans were keen to suggest that selling both Knight and Sibley would not be a wise move given the position they are in in the table, while others were more concerned that the Rams might not get the value out of them that they should do.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Ridiculous’, ‘Here we go again’ – Many Derby fans react over reported Premier League interest in key duo

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: