‘Ridiculous’, ‘Here we go again’ – Many Derby fans react over reported Premier League interest in key duo

A number of Derby County supporters have been reacting to the latest reports that Leeds are interested in making a move for both Jason Knight and Louie Sibley.

Knight has been attracting plenty of interest so far during the January transfer window with the 19-year-old having firmly established himself as an integral part of the Rams starting line-up this season.

The midfielder has been in impressive form for Wayne Rooney’s side scoring two goals and averaging 0.6 key passes, 0.6 shots and 1.1 tackles per game (Sofascore).

That has seen him attract the attention of Premier League sides Burnley and West Ham, and it has now emerged that Leeds United have become the latest side to hold an interest in the 19-year-old. Knight’s versatility in being able to play in central midfield and as a number ten have made him a sought after talent, per Football Insider.

Leeds are also continuing to hold an interest in Sibley, with the Whites having been linked with a potential move for the attacking midfielder in the summer, but Derby’s £10 million valuation ended up putting them off from making a move. However, they could be set to reignite that interest this month, but they are prepared to wait until the summer, per Football Insider.

Many Derby fans were keen to suggest that selling both Knight and Sibley would not be a wise move given the position they are in in the table, while others were more concerned that the Rams might not get the value out of them that they should do.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

It would be a ridiculous move for DCFC. — Tina Cox (@tinacox13) January 8, 2021

What’s the point of having an excellent academy when the moment you introduce their talent to the first team they are sold off for other clubs to reap the benefits?? 😡 — Joy Crackle 💙 (@JoyCrackle1) January 8, 2021

30-35 million for the two would be a fair price — charlie (@charlie_dcfc) January 8, 2021

That’s what people said about Bogle and Lowe. And if the takeover isnt happening… — SimonDale (@SimonDale4367) January 8, 2021

30 million then we will talk… https://t.co/isvOcYZmYr — Buntssss (@bunts_sam) January 8, 2021

30 mil for both n no less https://t.co/xDH1CRC6Rf — Ben (@dcfcbenph) January 8, 2021