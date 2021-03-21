‘Ridiculous decision’ – Many Derby County fans react to injury update on key player

A number of Derby County fans have been left baffled by Wayne Rooney’s revelation that forward Colin Kazim-Richards required injections so that he could feature for them away at Stoke City.

The Rams headed into the game at Stoke looking to end a six-game winless run in the Championship. However, they had to do that whilst being light on forward options with Lee Gregory unavailable and Rooney also leaving Martyn Waghorn out of the squad due to his performances in training. That left them reliant on Kazim-Richards to lead the line and be a focal point for them.

However, Kazim-Richards was unable to be as much as a handful as he has been in recent months for the Rams, with the forward managing to have just 15 touches of the ball in the 64 minutes he was on the field for and winning just two aerial duels (Sofascore). That shows that the forward was not playing with the same type of aggression and freedom in his movement as usual.

Speaking to the media after the game, Rooney revealed that Kazim-Richards has been suffering with injury issues and that he needed to have an injection so that he could take to the field for the Rams against Stoke on Saturday.

CKR had injections to play today. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) March 20, 2021

Many Derby fans were left confused over why they made the decision to risk the long-term fitness of the forward so that he could start against Stoke. Some were suggesting that it was a decision that could well be regretted later down the line.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Makes it even more of a strange decision to leave waghorn out. Granted he's not a had a good season but ckr has dropped of last few weeks aswell. Prob because this injury — karl donnelly (@bango_don) March 20, 2021

Ridiculous decision — Jamie Probert (@Jamie_Probert1) March 20, 2021

This is on the coaching staff. I understand why you’d want CKR to match Stoke’s physicality but why play him in the 2nd half when you can see it’s not working… — James Kazim (@jrbt86) March 20, 2021

I don’t get how the clubs can get away with doing this to players there’s no way it’s good for them — RamsTime84 (@RamsTime84) March 20, 2021

That’s how it started for Marriott, just get him fit and don’t force him to play — Kyle (@KyleDCFC7again) March 20, 2021

Just shows what an absolute shambles this team is when we are having to rely on players who aren’t fit! — James Parratt 🐑⚽️ (@james_parratt) March 20, 2021

Very confusing. Why risk further aggravating it with the position we're in? — Derbados Slim 🐏 (@Simmy_P) March 20, 2021

Shocking decision from Wazza. https://t.co/mHt9AqxeHY — Sam Lake (@dcfclakey) March 20, 2021