Norwich City legend Darren Huckerby has slammed his former side's "unacceptable" collapse to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening, which saw the Canaries give away a two-goal lead after the interval to slip to an eventual 3-2 defeat.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's side entered the clash against a fellow play-off hopeful with a four-match unbeaten streak and appeared poised to extend that further when strikes from Borja Sainz and Ante Crnac placed them two goals to the good before half-time.

However, Norwich collapsed following the interval and were duly punished as Michael Ihiewke, Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama all struck to seal a dramatic comeback for the Owls.

It marked a huge missed opportunity for Norwich, who have now seen their own ambitions of securing a second successive top-six finish handed a seismic blow with Wednesday overtaking them in the league standings.

EFL Championship league standings, as of March 12 Position Team P GD Pts 6th Coventry City 37 +4 56 7th Bristol City 37 +7 54 8th Middlesbrough 37 +9 53 9th Blackburn 36 +4 52 10th Sheffield Wednesday 37 -5 51 11th Norwich City 37 +7 49

Norwich have been left in 11th position, seven points shy of sixth-placed Coventry City with just nine games to spare of the regular league campaign.

Points are precious at this stage of the season and to have returned from last night's affair with none despite taking complete control and a two-goal lead before the break is, understandably, a significant source of frustration for all those connected with the Canaries.

Darren Huckerby fumes at Norwich City's Sheffield Wednesday collapse

It was a bitterly frustrating evening at Carrow Road and captain Kenny McLean labeled the defeat a "shambles", with tensions naturally high in the immediate aftermath.

And now Huckerby, who is fondly remembered in Norfolk having turned out for the club on close to 200 occasions between 2003 and 2008, has weighed in on last night's defeat.

The former winger spoke via his official X [formerly Twitter] account to slam Norwich for an "unacceptable" and "ridiculous" second-half performance, and he believes his old side failed to turn up after the interval.

"Well played Sheff Wed, excellent 2nd half and deserved the win BUT that is totally unacceptable from #Ncfc," Huckerby wrote.

"2-0 up in complete control and not turning up at all after the break, ridiculous really! 😡 #Ncfc."

Norwich City's upcoming fixtures

It's going to take a significant effort, and plenty of good luck in the context of results elsewhere outside of Norwich's control, for the Canaries to seal a top-six finish.

Bristol City are next on the agenda this weekend and Norwich certainly haven't got the easiest fixture list to boost their bid for a second stab at the play-offs.

Thorup's side must still face four promotion hopefuls of different varieties in West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Burnley and Middlesbrough, while matches against relegation-threatened sides such as Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City on the final day could prove potential banana skins, too.

Their top-six ambitions were already hanging very much in the balance but have now been put at an even more stark disadvantage from a defeat which, all things considered, simply should not have happened.