“Ridiculous” – Craig Gardner makes £20m Birmingham City revelation

Birmingham City technical director Craig Gardner has told Birmingham Live that the club’s wage bill is way over £20 million.

The revelation was made during a wide ranging interview in which the former midfielder talked about his plans to overhaul the club’s approach to recruitment moving forwards into the future.

Like many other Sky Bet Championship sides the Blues have largely struggled to make ends meet and as a result they have largely signed loanees in the transfer market this season to make up for the fact that they don’t have a lot of money to spend on buying players.

Now Gardner has revealed that reducing the club’s wage budget will be key to the club progressing further:

“The wage bill is ridiculous, it is way over £20 million.”

It is said that this puts the club in the top two or three non-parachute payment clubs in the Championship.

This is clearly something that will need to change in order for the Blues to become more sustainable.

The Verdict

It is clear that the Blues are yet another Championship side that are being ran unsustainably.

We have already seen what the main pitfalls of this can be with the case of Derby County, so it is important that the Midlands side get their finances in order as quickly as possible.

A wage bill over £20 million is ridiculous for a second tier side to manage and that is clearly something that needs to be changed as soon as possible.

How it has been allowed to get that high is anyone’s guess and it is credit to Gardner that he is looking to address it as a priority.

If the club wants to making a profit rather than a loss they need to start becoming more sustainable at all levels in order to avoid being dragged into any trouble.