Derby County

‘Ridiculous’, ‘Costly’ – These Derby County fans hit out at individual after controversial moment in Nottingham Forest draw

2 mins ago

Derby County salvaged a dramatic point against bitter rivals Nottingham Forest this afternoon thanks to a stoppage time Chris Martin strike.

It was a good result for the Rams considering they had struggled at times, whilst the equaliser came when they were down to ten men.

That’s after Martyn Waghorn was shown a straight red card for a high, late tackle on Ryan Yates in the 93rd minute. The former Ipswich man had only come off the bench midway through the second half and he didn’t make the impact he would’ve liked.

Even though Derby picked up what could be a valuable point, they will have to do without Waghorn for the next three games and he could be sorely missed.

It’s fair to say the fans were not happy with his rash tackle, particularly with another attacking option in Tom Lawrence set to miss the next fixture at West Brom because of suspension.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the red card…


