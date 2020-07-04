‘Ridiculous’, ‘Costly’ – These Derby County fans hit out at individual after controversial moment in Nottingham Forest draw

Derby County salvaged a dramatic point against bitter rivals Nottingham Forest this afternoon thanks to a stoppage time Chris Martin strike.

It was a good result for the Rams considering they had struggled at times, whilst the equaliser came when they were down to ten men.

That’s after Martyn Waghorn was shown a straight red card for a high, late tackle on Ryan Yates in the 93rd minute. The former Ipswich man had only come off the bench midway through the second half and he didn’t make the impact he would’ve liked.

Even though Derby picked up what could be a valuable point, they will have to do without Waghorn for the next three games and he could be sorely missed.

It’s fair to say the fans were not happy with his rash tackle, particularly with another attacking option in Tom Lawrence set to miss the next fixture at West Brom because of suspension.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the red card…

What is Waghorn doing there?!? 😳 #dcfc — Daniel (@danndannuk) July 4, 2020

Yep. Stupid and costly. — Hils Le-ram 🐑 (@hilssinger) July 4, 2020

Is there a brain cell rattling around in Waghorn's head somewhere? Ridiculous challenge, deserved red #dcfc #dcfcfans — Craig G (@derbadian) July 4, 2020

Got more than we deserved there. I’d be gutted if I were Forest, sat in and Created the best chances. Waghorn absolute brainless. I’ll take a point though. #dcfc — James Allen PR (@jamesallenpr) July 4, 2020

No Lawrence or Waghorn against arguably the two best teams in the league is gonna hurt. Lawrence at least back for the cup final against Cardiff… #dcfc — Luke (@thatgumyouliked) July 4, 2020