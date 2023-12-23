Highlights Stoke City had a large pool of candidates, around 50 or 60, for the position of manager.

The new manager, Steven Schumacher, was chosen quickly within nine days, highlighting the urgency to make quick decision before important Christmas games.

Schumacher has shown promise in his managerial career and will be expected to take Stoke in a positive direction.

Stoke City Technical Director Ricky Martin has revealed to BBC Radio Stoke that there were 50 or 60 candidates in the race to become the club's new boss.

This managerial recruitment process took place following the sacking of Alex Neil - and the ex-Norwich City manager can't feel let down following his dismissal considering he didn't live up to expectations at the bet365 Stadium.

It was always going to take a bit of time for the Potters to get themselves on track after their summer rebuild, with several new faces arriving in Staffordshire during the previous window.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Some of these players were already proven at a Championship level before they came in, including Lynden Gooch, Daniel Johnson and Enda Stevens.

Despite this, Neil couldn't get a tune out of his players and they find themselves dangerously close to the relegation zone at this point, giving Neil's successor a big challenge.

Neil's successor is Steven Schumacher, with the Potters managing to lure him away from second-tier rivals Plymouth Argyle.

This has been deemed a great choice by many supporters - but he faced great competition for the top job in Staffordshire.

That's according to Martin, who said: "There were 50 or 60 candidates under consideration. And it was intense.

"But to get an announcement within nine days shows how important we felt it was to get it right and also be quick with it. These games around Christmas are very important to us - and Steven can get to work as quickly as possible.

"He wants to set up his team in an attacking way. He really wants to be brave. He's prepared to make decisions and take risks. I like that."

Picking Steven Schumacher was a good decision by Stoke City

Schumacher is clearly a talented manager who already has a promotion on his CV during the early stages of his managerial career.

Succeeding Ryan Lowe was never going to be an easy task, even though he was Lowe's assistant, but he made the step up to management extremely well.

And thus far, he has also shown that he can make the step up to this level.

That's promising for the Potters - and you would back him to take the club in a more positive direction.

That's what the club needs at the moment - because they risk declining further and further and finding themselves in League One.