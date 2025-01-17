Peterborough United's Ricky Jade-Jones has been under the spotlight since the start of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has slowly worked his way through the ranks at the Weston Homes Stadium and across the past two seasons has netted 23 goals and provided eight assists.

This has unsurprisingly piqued the interest of many teams in England and abroad, with his name coming to the fore this January.

So, at Football League World we have detailed the latest news regarding a potential departure for Ricky Jade-Jones.

Cardiff City's enquiry and subsequent bid

The first bit of news Football League World exclusively revealed, was that Cardiff City had made an enquiry to Peterborough about the availability of Jade-Jones.

Since then, Omer Riza has confirmed that talks have taken place with a bid being rejected, according to Darren Ferguson.

Jones' contract expires at the end of this season and if Posh are looking to net a suitable fee, then cashing in this window will be their last opportunity. However, if they wait until the summer, they will net a compensation fee due to his age.

Despite clear interest in the attacker, the Bluebirds are on the verge of signing Danish striker Yousef Salech for a reported £3.3 million.

This sort of figure is incredibly high for Riza's side and whether this leaves any money remaining in the transfer pot to sign Jones remains unclear.

A fresh report has since suggested that Cardiff are weighing up another offer (Express Sport (14th January, 15:08)).

Heavy interest in Jones from other Championship clubs

Unfortunately for Cardiff, they are not alone in their interest with a whole host of other second-tier clubs keen on securing the attacker's services.

According to a report from Express Sport, Middlesbrough are interested in bringing Jones to the North East but a move is said to hinge on the future of their in-demand forward Emmanuel Latte Lath while Norwich City are also keen on the 22-year-old, as per Darren Witcoop.

To make matters even more difficult, Sheffield United have now reignited their long-standing interest in Jones.

This increased competition could complicate any potential deal, but for Peterborough, the high level of interest may drive up Jones' valuation.

Interest from abroad and potential Peterborough stance revealed

The final piece of news revealed last week is that it isn’t just English clubs vying for Jones’ signature, as Bundesliga side SC Freiburg are also exploring a potential deal.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer are currently sitting in eighth in the top division of German football and featured in the Round of 16 of the Europa League last season, eventually losing to West Ham.

Whether Jones would be ready for this step-up remains unclear, but it doesn't seem Peterborough want to let him go, with Witcoop reporting that Posh are keen to retain the 22-year-old until the summer.

This wouldn't be the worst outcome for player or club, with the attacker's contributions at League One level by no means exemplary.

Ricky Jade-Jones League One Record (As of 16th January) Appearances 119 Goals 18 Assists 8 Source: Transfermarkt

However, should an interested party meet his valuation, then it will be difficult for Darragh MacAnthony to reject this bid as his summer-expiring deal places them in a poor position.