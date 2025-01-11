Cardiff City are seemingly intent on making inroads in the January transfer window and conducting business in terms of both incomings and outgoings as they bid to undertake the required activity needed to retain their Championship status come the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Manager Omer Riza has confirmed his intention to make three to four signings, with the forward areas being targeted accordingly.

Sanctioning departures is just as important, though, as the Bluebirds have already used their allocated 25-player squad and will therefore need to clear house by getting bodies out of the door before making signings.

It will be hoped that takes place as quickly as possible, with the club desperate for reinforcements - particularly in the final third - amid a third battle against relegation to League One in just four years.

Cardiff are in the mire of a relegation dogfight and have been one of the Championship's worst sides in both boxes, so activity is of utmost importance in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, Football League World has assessed two ideal transfer scenarios which would represent a "dream week" for Riza's side in January.

In: Ricky-Jade Jones

Peterborough United forward Ricky-Jade Jones has emerged as a key target for the Bluebirds as of late - and little wonder.

Football League World first revealed an initial enquiry from Cardiff, with Riza then - rather unconventionally, it must be said - confirming discussions had taken place before Posh boss Darren Ferguson responded to inform a bid had been rejected.

The exact value of that offering, and whether Cardiff are going to react with a fresh proposal, both remain unclear at this stage.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but owing to his age, the League One side will be entitled to collect a not-insignificant, tribunal-determined fee should he depart, which means there is not the drastic urgency to sell at any price as one may assume. But of course, his value will be lessened somewhat.

Jones, who has played the bulk of his football as a striker but is capable out wide, clocked in as the world's fastest footballer in 2024.

Such electric speed and athleticism could make him an instant game-changer for a Cardiff attack which, for the large part, has been found sorely wanting in the way of directness, pace and attacking fluidity.

The Bluebirds are often far too rigid, slow and blunt-edged when it comes to breaking teams down, but with Riza favouring a somewhat-more direct approach as of late, Jones' huge threat in transition would make him a shrewd stylisitc fit.

There are more tangible concerns about his productivity infront of goal, though, and while the Posh academy product has scored 25 goals across all competitions over the last two seasons, just six league strikes have been added to the account this time around.

It must be said, he's still sure to represent an instant goalscoring upgrade on the likes of Yakou Meite and Wilfried Kanga, the latter of whom is yet to score for Cardiff from 16 appearances and is seemingly poised to return to parent club Hertha Berlin at some stage this month.

Jones' age means he's an attractive long-term proposition with undeniable potential and resale value further down the line, but his exciting and raw attributes suggest an instant translation to the step-up to the Championship and into this Cardiff side, which is awfully short-staffed in quality, and striking personnel amid long-term injuries to both Isaak Davies and Kion Etete along with a three-match suspension for top scorer Callum Robinson.

Out: Jamilu Collins

In contrast, all signs are pointing towards the exit door for outcasted left-back Jamilu Collins.

The 30-year-old, who signed for Cardiff from German side Paderborn in the summer of 2022, was a favourite of Erol Bulut's but has been largely peripherial following Riza's promotion back in September.

Collins has made just three league appearances this season and remains Cardiff's third-choice left-back - at best - behind the evergreen Callum O'Dowda and Joel Bagan.

Cardiff are reportedly intent on moving Collins out the door this month, while the player himself is said to be unhappy with his lack of minutes after making 36 Championship appearances for City last season.

Jamilu Collins' Cardiff City stats, via FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 4 0 0 2023/24 37 1 4 2024/25 3 0 0

The Nigerian international has failed to feature in a matchday squad since being an unused substitute in Cardiff's 2-0 home defeat to Preston North End a month ago, and it's unlikely the state of play is going to change.

It was rather telling when Riza elected against naming Collins in the squad for Cardiff's defeat to Sheffield United in late December, with academy products such as Troy Perrett, Ronan Kpakio and 21-year-old left-back Tom Davies, Ronan Kpakio - none of whom had played a minute of league football before the visit of the Blades - given the nod to feature on the bench ahead of him.

The writing is on the wall, you would think, and Riza seemingly revealed as much after being quizzed on the matter. Of Collins, Riza explained: "He's just not involved at the minute. He's not in the squad."

"We've got the window coming up in January. Like I stated before, players will be in and out, whether it be loans or whether it's moving on. That's all I can really say on that at the minute."

Collins is out of contract in the summer but looks set to be sold in January as Cardiff seek to gain a fee for his services. That could come from the Middle East, with Darren Witcoop having reported interest from undisclosed clubs in Saudi Arabia.

His next destination is not yet clear for the time being, but he's sure to be moved on and you would think, at this stage, all parties will be hoping for that to happen as soon as possible.