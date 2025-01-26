It's been a frustrating campaign for Norwich City so far, and supporters will hope that things begin to change in the coming weeks.

Expectations were high when Johannes Hoff Thorup was announced as Canaries boss in the summer, but consistency has been a real issue, although they haven't been helped by injuries.

Despite this, the play-offs aren't completely out of the question, and while a top six finish may be unlikely, it does give something for Norwich to strive for in the coming months.

A few January additions could go a long way to helping Norwich to an improved second half of the season, and with that in mind, here is how a dream Norwich City XI could look when the transfer window shuts.

GK - Angus Gunn

Norway international goalkeeper Egil Selvik was linked with a move to the Canaries earlier in the window, but he has since moved to Udinese, meaning Angus Gunn will remain Norwich City's first choice.

However, Scottish international Gunn is out of contract at the end of the season, so Thorup will be looking to thrash out a new contract with the 28-year-old to ensure he extends his stay at Carrow Road and remains the club's number one goalkeeper.

RB - Jack Stacey

Right-back Jack Stacey has been Norwich City's first choice right-back this season, and that doesn't look like changing any time soon thanks to some impressive performances.

The 28-year-old joined from AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2023 and with a contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2026, it would be a surprise if he didn't retain that starting berth for the second half of the campaign.

CB - Callum Doyle

Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle has proved an excellent addition since penning a season-long loan in the summer, and he's set to see out the season at Carrow Road.

No doubt that Pep Guardiola will be pleased with how he's performing at Norwich and will have no complaints about his regular game time, so he's set to play an important role for the Canaries in the final few months of the season.

CB - Shane Duffy

Shane Duffy and Doyle have formed a good partnership in central defence this season, with 33-year-old Duffy proving the perfect mentor to the Man City youngster.

Thorup will believe there's no reason to change that this month, and the defensive duo are set to continue in the starting XI between now and the end of the season.

LB - Marlon

Norwich City were previously linked with a move for Brazilian defender Marlon, and it would be a real coup should they seal a deal for the 27-year-old Cruzeiro defender.

The Canaries only have one recognised senior left-back in the form of Ben Chrisene, and the former Aston Villa man is still getting up to speed with the Championship, so a move to Marlon would make sense.

With experience of both top-flight football in Turkey and Brazil, Marlon would certainly bring quality and experience, and he'd likely strengthen Thorup's team.

CM - Kenny McLean

One of the first names on the teamsheet for Norwich City, skipper Kenny McLean will be in Thorup's strongest starting XI when the January transfer window closes.

The 33-year-old Scottish international has missed a number of games this season due to suspension, but he's proven that he's still a key player and Norwich are definitely a better team when he plays.

CM - Marcelino Nunez

It was revealed that Marcelino Nunez would be ruled out for "three to four weeks" after suffering an injury against Brighton in the FA Cup, and while that's a short-term blow, it will be a relief that he's not out for too long.

The Canaries currently have a host of midfield injuries and are down to the bare bones, but 24-year-old Chile international Nunez is set to return in February and will start in Norwich's strongest XI.

CM - Emiliano Marcondes

Versatile Danish midfielder Emiliano Marcondes has played slightly deeper in recent weeks thanks to the host of injuries Norwich have suffered in central midfield, and the former Brentford man has proved an excellent addition after joining on a free transfer.

With two Championship promotions under his belt with both Bournemouth and Brentford, Marcondes has plenty to offer Norwich, and it wouldn't be a surprise if his deal until the end of the season was extended with a number of goals and assists for the Canaries so far.

RW - Ricky-Jade Jones

One player Norwich have been linked with this month is Peterborough United forward Ricky-Jade Jones, but they face stiff competition from Championship rivals Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Jones has primarily been used as a striker this season, but he's played on the wing previously, and his blistering pace would cause defenders all sorts of problems down the right side for Norwich City.

Lewis Dobbin was also brought to Carrow Road on loan from Aston Villa earlier this month, but a permanent signing of Jones would undoubtedly strengthen Norwich's starting XI.

LW - Borja Sainz

Probably the easiest call of them all for Thorup when Sainz is available. The winger will be starting in Norwich City's dream XI after the January transfer window if he remains at the club.

Borja Sainz's senior career Club Seasons Alaves B 2018-20 Alaves 2019-22 Real Zaragoza (Loan) 2021-22 Giresunspor 2022-23 Norwich City 2023-

The 23-year-old has proved a revelation for the Canaries this season, and La Liga side Girona have been linked with a move for him, along with other clubs from around Europe.

Keeping Sainz, who is currently the Championship's top scorer, would be a bigger boost to Norwich than any new signing, and supporters face a nervous wait to see if they're able to keep hold of him.

ST - Josh Sargent

Injury put a stop to an impressive start to the season for Josh Sargent, but he made his return in the recent FA Cup game against Brighton, before featuring against Sheffield United in the Championship.

Having USA international Sargent available again is huge for Norwich, and his four goals and five assists in the first 12 games of the season showed that he was on track for a big campaign before injury struck.

Now that he's available again, you can expect him to come back into the starting XI and his return, coupled with some exciting signings, will give Norwich increased optimism for the second half of the season.