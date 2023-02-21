Rick Parry hints at potential EFL Cup tweaks as Newcastle United vs Manchester United final looms

EFL Cup chief executive Rick Parry has admitted that changes could happen to the competition in the years to come ahead of the showpiece final between Newcastle United and Manchester United at Wembley this Sunday.

The two will compete for the first bit of silverware in the campaign this weekend, with both clubs desperate to end their respective runs without a trophy, one that admittedly goes back a lot longer for the Magpies.

However, it remains to be seen what happens with the League Cup in the future, as proposals on a reform are expected with the publication of a Government White Paper later this week.

And, speaking to BBC, Parry confirmed they are open and ready for talks to come to a solution long-term.

“Of course we recognise there are challenges with the calendar. Are we prepared to have constructive dialogue, given those challenges? Yes, of course. We are prepared to consider pretty much every possibility.

“The calendar, development of young players and redistribution all need to be looked at together.”

The verdict

You can’t imagine that this will go down well with too many fans as it seems there will be changes to the competition and the main clubs to benefit from this will be the big ones who regularly moan about playing games despite having the biggest squads.

Having said that, there should always be a willingness to discuss changes and fans will have to hope that there is a sensible outcome.

For now though the attention is on Sunday and it’s been a good competition this year ahead of what should be an excellent final.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.