‘Richly deserved’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Norwich City fans react to Daniel Farke update

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has been recognised for his achievements this season as he was named LMA Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year.

𝐁 𝐎 𝐒 𝐒 Daniel Farke has been named the 2020-21 LMA Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year! 🤩 @LMA_Managers — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 24, 2021

The German has done a fantastic job at Carrow Road, with his team winning the Championship in style in the current campaign.

Whilst some would argue it’s to be expected of a side that dropped down to the second tier with the parachute payments that follow, but we have seen many clubs struggle previously. Plus, Farke had to cope without Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis who were among the pre-season departures.

Therefore, he was recognised for his work, with the club announcing this evening that Farke had won the award, which was voted for by fellow coaches.

As you would expect, the supporters were delighted for the boss, and they feel it’s totally deserved given the work he has done. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news…

no one deserves it more ,well done boss — royboy (@listentoroyboy) May 24, 2021

Not a minute too soon. Congratulations well-deserved otbc 💛💚 — Pikester (@RealPikester) May 24, 2021

Superb Well deserved — Kenny Philpott (@KennyPhilpott) May 24, 2021

Brilliant news and richly deserved, well done. https://t.co/5grGIEFCDN — Nicholas (@Nichola00004156) May 24, 2021