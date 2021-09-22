Richie Wellens offers positive Doncaster Rovers injury update

Jon Taylor is nearing a return to action for Doncaster Rovers.

An ankle injury suffered in March has left the 29-year old winger sitting on the sidelines. To make matters worse, his rehabilitation was also set back due to a cyst, which required surgery.

Taylor hasn’t taken part in full training yet, but Doncaster manager Richie Wellens is optimistic that he will feature in the side next month.

The upcoming game against Wycombe Wanderers on October 16 is being discussed as a potential return date.

“Tayls is getting closer,” said Wellens, via Doncaster Free Press.

“The Crewe game is going to be rescheduled because of internationals so I’d imagine we’d be looking at the game after Crewe.

“We’ll arrange a friendly for that week so we’ll get some minutes into Jon Taylor with the hope that the game after Crewe he’ll be available.”

Doncaster were in action on Tuesday night against Manchester City’s U21 side, where they came out victorious in a 2-1 scoreline.

That made it back to back wins, following the club’s 1-0 win over Morecambe Town last weekend. That result was their first victory of the league campaign, but left the side rooted to the bottom of the League One table.

The Verdict

At 29-years old, recovering from a serious injury such as this can cause a player to decline, or even just take longer to get back up to speed than at a younger age. Doncaster need to be careful with Taylor and avoid the risk of him picking up another injury by trying to get him back into the team too quickly.

Given Doncaster’s struggles in front of goal lately, they could also use a player like Taylor. He has bagged 10 goals and seven assists in the league in his time at the club.