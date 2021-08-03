Richie Wellens makes Doncaster Rovers squad demand with blunt comments

Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has reiterated to his players that they must be prepared for action as the new season arrives.

Being thin on the ground and having key players left sidelined ahead of a new campaign is far from ideal for any football manager, and this is certainly the case for Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens.

Donny wrapped up their pre-season with a narrow 2-3 win over League Two side Harrogate Town yesterday, however, Wellens was left unimpressed with the attitude displayed from his substitutes, as he aired his frustrations after full time.

“We’ve given the opportunity to Charlie Seaman and Branden Horton and others, and they want to go through the motions,” Wellens told the Free Press “We won’t accept that.

“If you get 20 minutes you’ve got 20 minutes for a reason – it’s to bring the game back to our way, to give us energy and some aggression.

“They’re part of the first-team squad.

“At the moment, we are very short in midfield and we might need to start Branden Horton at left-back. But Tommy Rowe was excellent at left-back again as you’ve seen.

“I wanted the subs to come on and show me some real intensity.”

The Verdict

In football dressing rooms, complacency and poor attitudes from players has never really been a recipe for success, quite the opposite in fact.

And Rovers gaffer Richie Wellens has made it publicly clear that he will not accept this in his team.

But his message to his squad should not be met with rolled eyes, as although Wellens hopes to push on reinforcing his squad ahead of the opener this weekend against AFC Wimbledon, as of the time of writing this article, his Doncaster team does appear to be considerably thin on available players, and his squad must all be prepared to be called upon.

