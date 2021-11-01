Richie Wellens considering key change for Doncaster Rovers going forward

Doncaster have struggled to get going so far this season in League One and with a relegation battle a realistic proposition now, boss Richie Wellens has told the Doncaster Free Press that his team are ‘too easy to play against’ – and that he might change things up going forward on their travels.

The side are currently 23rd in the third tier and are now four points away from escaping the relegation zone. They do have a game in hand on Shrewsbury who sit above them but they have also played a game more than Fleetwood, are also slightly higher in the table too.

With just three wins and ten losses so far this campaign, Wellens faces an uphill battle to keep his side fighting in League One going forward. One of the key reasons for this form from the club comes down to their performances when away from home.

At the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster have only lost two and would be 17th in the division if you just looked at home results. On their travels though, Rovers would be rock bottom. They’ve lost all eight games they’ve played away from their home ground and it is a worrying statistic that needs to change – and boss Wellens has admitted to Doncaster Free Press that he may have to switch things up on the road.

He said: “Away from home we might have to change a little bit because we’re too easy to play against.”

Wellens then does see that there is a problem when the side play away from the Keepmoat and it looks like he may be willing to make some changes in order to get some more positive results. If he can’t arrest the slide though and help them pick up some points on their travels, then they may be looking at a prolonged relegation battle.

The Verdict

Doncaster really haven’t gotten going so far this season and something needs to change for the side and fast. Richie Wellens admitting that he may need to change things is positive and could get them back on track but if it doesn’t work, then it will be back to the drawing board for the manager.

The club are in a position where they cannot afford to keep losing away from home and dropping points. If they continue to do so, then they may be looking at a drop down to the fourth tier next season.