Richie Wellens aiming for further additions at Doncaster before deadline

Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens has spoken of his need to add attacking flair to his side following a 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Wellens was appointed this summer and told Doncaster Free Press that his side needs more going forwards following their opening day defeat.

Rovers started their League One campaign at home to AFC Wimbledon and struggled to build after taking a 1-0 lead through Charlie Seaman before goals from Ayoub Assal and Luke McCormick struck in the second half gave the Dons all three points.

It’s been a summer of transition for Richie Wellens’ side following his appointment. Ten senior players have come through the door at the Keepmoat with Wellens looking to add more to his forward line.

He told Doncaster Free Press “I think we need more attacking flair. Numerous times we isolate players one v one and we haven’t got that personnel to really fly past people. I think we’re that player short.”

However, Wellens explained that they will be unable to bolster their forwards ranks as players need to move on before Rovers bring anyone else into the team.

“We need to get a couple out but no one has knocked on my door to say a club is interested in them,” he said.

Doncaster are back in league action next weekend as they look to bounce back from defeat against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday 14th August.

The Verdict

There are clear gaps that need filling at Rovers this season. With James Coppinger’s retirement in the summer, the Yorkshire side are without a talismanic figure to create something out of nothing. They do have Jon Taylor and who fit the mould but clearly

A mix of youth and experience has been added in attacking areas with the arrival of Aidan Barlow and Dan Gardner but it’s clear none fit the mould Wellens is after. They do have Jon Taylor and Fejiri Okenebirhie but clearly need more depth in those positions.

With the need to move players on before making space for more signings, it will be an intriguing few weeks before the transfer window ends at the end of the month.

