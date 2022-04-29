Richie Laryea starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Swansea on Saturday

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to inflict even more pressure on Bournemouth when they host Swansea City tomorrow afternoon.

The Reds have won eight of their last nine matches, showing excellent form at the right time of the campaign.

Forest boss Steve Cooper will be hoping that his side will be able to show the same level of performance as they displayed against Fulham when his former club visit the City Ground tomorrow.

With three games left to play, the Reds are three points behind Bournemouth, with both clubs possessing a goal difference of +30.

Forest have also conceded just once in their last second-tier matches and are proving to be a real thorn in the side of the Cherries.

Here, we take a look at how Forest could line up tomorrow afternoon when the Swans visit the City Ground…

Brice Samba is the likely candidate to continue operating in-between the sticks for the Swansea clash, that is despite there being good levels of competition within the goalkeeping department at Forest.

With Steve Cook recently returning from injury, it is likely that a back three of Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, and the 31-year-old could be opted for once again.

Djed Spence has been fantastic for the Reds this season and the Middlesbrough loanee should continue operating as a right wing-back under Cooper’s stewardship.

An injury to Jack Colback could pave the way for Richie Laryea to start at left wing-back tomorrow afternoon, with the Canadian international seeing his minutes being rather limited at Forest thus far.

Ryan Yates and James Garner are the likely candidates to start in the middle of midfield tomorrow, with the pair thoroughly impressing during this campaign.

Should Philip Zinckernagel be deemed fit enough to feature against the Swans, it will be the Danish international who starts, however, it remains to be seen if that will be the case come tomorrow.

It is a similar situation for Sam Surridge, who may have to miss out through injury, but there is still a good chance he will be available tomorrow, with Brennan Johnson being the likely strike partner.