Richarlison, Kulusevski: All the latest Tottenham team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Nottingham Forest

With only two games left to play before the World Cup break, Antonio Conte will be targeting victories over Nottingham Forest and Leeds United to lift the mood following Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs’ Carabao Cup third round draw could have been much kinder, a trip to Nottingham Forest, however, there is a strong argument that the Reds are unlikely to prioritise the competition and therefore it may turn out to be favourable for the North Londoners.

Conte will have plenty of selection dilemmas ahead of the fixture having not rotated his team very much this season, but potentially also with international players suffering dips in motivation so close to the World Cup.

Spurs will be expected to pick up three points when they host Leeds United on Saturday, and that may lean towards a more intimidating line-up to be selected to take on the Reds at the City Ground.

Here, we have taken a look at the latest Spurs team news ahead of the third round tie…

Richarlison

Richarlison is available for selection for the encounter despite being out since mid-October with a calf problem.

The 25-year-old has been included in the Brazil squad for the World Cup, and with that in mind it feels unlikely that he plays an integral part in the match but may pick up some minutes to help build his sharpness.

The return to fitness of the Brazilian gives Conte the option to switch to a front three again, having deployed a front two against Liverpool, with the option to drop Ivan Perisic back into a left wing back berth.

Dejan Kulusevski

With Sweden losing out in the qualification play-offs to Poland, Kulusevski will be desperate to get back in and amongst the goals before the break.

The 22-year-old made his return to Spurs action for the first time since mid-September off the bench against Liverpool, and, if fully fit, he will be a big player for Conte to utilise either side of the World Cup, when fitness and motivation levels may fluctuate.

Kulusevski replaced Ryan Sessegnon in the 68th minute on Sunday, suggesting that he is fairly close to being ready to start games, and he impacted the match almost straight away in assisting Harry Kane’s 70th minute finish.

Quiz: Do Nottingham Forest and Derby County have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 Nottingham Forest and Derby have both played in the Premier League in the last ten years? Yes No

Son Heung-Min and Cristian Romero

Son remains sidelined in recovering from the eye injury that he suffered in their Champions League triumph in Marseille, while Cristian Romero is still unavailable to bolster Conte’s backline.