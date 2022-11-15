Richardson, Snape, Fuchs: What is the latest news with Birmingham City’s takeover situation?

After experiencing an incredibly underwhelming end to the previous campaign in the Championship, Birmingham City have managed to step up their performance levels this season.

Under the guidance of head coach John Eustace, the Blues have accumulated a respectable total of 28 points from 21 league games.

Whereas Birmingham suffered a defeat to Sunderland in their last game before the break for the World Cup, they are currently only three points adrift of the play-off places in the second-tier.

Despite the encouraging displays that the Blues have produced this season, off-the-field matters continue to dominate the headlines.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news regarding the takeover situation at Birmingham…

At the start of November, prospective owner Paul Richardson revealed that he is continuing to provide funding for the club while the EFL carries out an Owners and Directors Test.

Any takeover deal cannot be completed until an individual or a consortium passes this aforementioned test.

A report from the Daily Mail earlier this month suggested that Haydn Snape has joined a consortium led by Richardson in a bid to push a deal through.

Snape, who made his fortune in cryptocurrency, has submitted a proof of funds to the EFL.

According to the Daily Mirror, Richardson and Maxi Lopez paid a £1.5m deposit in July and are hoping to complete a total takeover of the club for £36.5m.

A fee of £26.5m will complete stage one of the takeover while another £10m will be provided for the final stage.

An additional £10m promotion bonus will also be triggered if Birmingham reach the Premier League by 2026.

The aforementioned duo are also set to hold talks with businessman Michael Fuchs about potential investment.

Whereas Snape is involved in this process, his primary goal is to secure a shirt sponsorship for the 2023/24 campaign.

Snape’s company Ultimate Fantasy Metaverse would become Birmingham’s primary sponsor if a deal is completed.

With this takeover saga dragging on, the Blues will be hoping that some progress will be made before the season resumes next month.

Eustace’s side are set to take on Blackpool on December 10th.