Richards starts: How we expect Birmingham City to line up against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night

Birmingham City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they face Middlesbrough at St Andrew’s tomorrow.

After securing a 2-1 victory over Bristol City earlier this month, the Blues were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Hull City on Saturday.

Currently 19th in the Championship, Birmingham will be keen to end the current campaign on a positive note by producing some encouraging performances in-front of their supporters.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Hull, it will be interesting to see whether Blues boss Lee Bowyer opts to make any alterations to the club’s starting eleven on Tuesday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how we expect Birmingham to line up in this fixture…

Having deployed the 3-5-2 formation against Hull, Bowyer may decide to stick with this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge will be looking to claim another clean-sheet in this clash after preventing Hull from scoring last weekend.

Marc Roberts will be partnered in the heart of defence by Kristian Pedersen and Nico Gordon who has shown some encouraging signs in his last two appearances for the club.

Onel Hernandez and Jordan Graham will be tasked with providing width in this set-up whilst Gary Gardner and Ivan Sunjic could be accompanied in central-midfield by Taylor Richards.

Richards made his long-awaited debut against Hull after recently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his ankle.

Although he was unable to help his side secure victory in this fixture after being introduced as a substitute, the midfielder demonstrated glimpses of his ability at St Andrew’s as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.51.

If Richards is given the nod to start by Bowyer on Tuesday, the 21-year-old could boost his chances of claiming a regular spot in the club’s side by delivering an eye-catching performance against Boro.

Tahith Chong is expected to feature up-front alongside Lyle Taylor who has provided four direct goal contributions in eight appearances since joining Birmingham on loan from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.