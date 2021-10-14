Richard Wood gives rallying cry for Rotherham United promotion push

Rotherham United are gunning for a third successive promotion from League One and their captain Richard Wood would view achieving it as an incredible feat.

The Millers sit fifth after 11 matches with the automatic promotion places in their sights. There may be a bit more fire to Rotherham this season in looking to make amends for their final day heartbreak in the Championship last term. Wood, 36, seems to be more determined than ever with Paul Warne’s men looking for three successive wins when they host Portsmouth on Saturday.

Wood offered some fighting talk when he spoke to YorkshireLive this morning.

He said: “I don’t mind going under the radar. It benefits us. We get labelled as a big, physical direct team all the time. But we have played some unbelievable stuff this season and it has been great. I think we have been good to watch.

“We are one of the main contenders and teams fear us when they play us and we have seen that this season with teams changing their shape and sitting back against us. Everything is going well and I am really pleased.”

There always appears to be great squad harmony from the outside looking in at Rotherham and that is a credit to Warne and Wood for creating that atmosphere at the club. The Verdict

Flying under the radar is definitely a positive, as Wood touched on. With so many big clubs in League One this season, Rotherham will be happy to quietly go about their business and build a push for automatic promotion. With Warne at the helm there will be no wavering of faith from the fan base or the players who know exactly what it takes to get out of this league. Portsmouth presents a difficult challenge with Danny Cowley’s men coming in off the back of their 4-0 romping of Sunderland before the international break. But the Millers are favourites as they look to extend their current six game unbeaten run.