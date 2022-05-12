Richard Stearman reacts as Chris Basham extends Sheffield United stay

Sheffield United fans have been very pleased with the news that Chris Basham has signed a new contract with the club that will take him to the end of the 2023/24 season at Bramall Lane, and Richard Stearman has also expressed his delight at the news.

Basham is certainly what you’d call a modern day legend in Blades folklore with him seeing so much during his time at the club and having been through plenty of ups and downs in the Steel City.

He’ll be hoping there are more ups to come in the next two years, though, with his future being decided and him penning a deal that will see him remain in red and white for the next couple of seasons.

Fans were understandably pleased with the news on social media, and Richard Stearman also took to Twitter to show his support for the agreement:

Basham’s arriving ❤️ great news along with the skipper 👏⚔️ — Richard Stearman (@the_stears) May 12, 2022

The Verdict

Every club needs players like Basham around.

As the caption in the tweet above from the club says, Basham really gets what the club is about and understands what it means to represent the red and white half of Sheffield.

He’ll be doing that for the next two years at least, too, and it appears many connected with the club are pleased about that.

