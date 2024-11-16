The beginning of the 2024/25 season marked the start of a new era for Norwich City, following the arrival of new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Thorup's reign got off to the worst possible start when the Canaries suffered a defeat to newly promoted Oxford United on the opening day of the Championship season.

But things soon took a turn for the better at Carrow Road, as the Norfolk side defeated League One Stevenage in the EFL Cup, just three days after their defeat at Oxford.

Thorup would then enjoy a three-game unbeaten run in the Championship, including his first second tier victory, which came against Coventry City, but the Canaries' momentum was somewhat thwarted by a 4-0 defeat to Premier League Crystal Palace in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Norwich then produced a largely successful September, which included a big 4-1 win over fellow play-off hopefuls Watford, as well as a 3-2 victory at Derby County.

But since then, the Norfolk outfit have struggled for consistency, and won just one game in October, albeit an impressive 4-0 triumph over Hull City.

Thorup and co subsequently began November with three back-to-back defeats at the hands of Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City, and will have been grateful to see the beginning of the international break.

As the Canaries look for more consistency amid the hunt for a play-off spot, Football League World look at what their perfect January transfer window could look like.

Borja Sainz stays

First and foremost, Thorup must retain his star man, who has reached double figures for goals and assists this term, while a hat-trick in the win at Derby epitomised his class.

Borja Sainz also scored for his side during a recent 2-1 defeat at Cardiff, showing that he is able to produce the goods for his side, even when they are not performing well.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Galatsaray are keen on the Spaniard, which is a potential threat given that the Süper Lig giants bought Gabriel Sara from the Canaries over the summer, and he is performing well for Okan Buruk's side.

Losing a talented individual such as Sainz would be incredibly damaging for the Canaries' search for a play-off spot, given his prolific tendencies.

Richard Kone signs

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Other than Sainz, Norwich's main goal threat is striker Josh Sargent, who produced an impressive return of 16 goals and two assists in just 28 Championship appearances last term, after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines following ankle surgery.

And after just 12 second tier outings this term, the USA international was at it again after scoring four goals and creating five assists, but has sadly suffered yet another injury setback.

Given the fact that Sargent is so injury prone, the Canaries require a solid back-up option in the event that their main striker suffers yet more spells on the sideline.

One such option could be Wycombe Wanderers forward Richard Kone, who has been in prolific form in League One this term, and hit a hat-trick against Peterborough United in October.

He could be ready to make the step-up to the Championship, and while he is just 21 years old, his services would be a long-term investment.

Tamas Nikitscher signs

According to Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport, the Canaries are interested in signing Kecskemeti TE midfielder Tamas Nikitscher, but face competition from fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Coventry.

Fending off second tier rivals for an international player who represented Hungary against Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as the Netherlands last month could be seen as a major win for Thorup and co in the transfer market, if they are able to reach a deal for the 25-year-old.