Richard Keys has criticised Watford’s owners for their sacking of Rob Edwards, and believes it’s ‘karma’ that he is now in charge of a Luton Town side ahead of the Hornets.

Why did Watford sack Rob Edwards?

The 40-year-old coach was named as Watford boss ahead of this season, after doing a brilliant job with Forest Green Rovers, where they won promotion, and it was hoped that he would lead a successful new era at Vicarage Road following relegation.

However, despite key figures at the club insisting the days of hiring and firing were over, Edwards was dismissed in September.

Yet, since that decision, it’s fair to say he has flourished, as he took the job of Watford’s bitter rivals Luton, who are third in the table under his guidance. Meanwhile, the Hornets are on their third manager of the campaign and looking unlikely to reach the play-offs, even though they have an outside chance.

And, in a blog post shared on Monday evening, broadcaster Keys believes the hierarchy at Watford will be regretting their decision from earlier in the season.

“It’s something of an irony that Edwards is in the position that he is as well. Remember he started the season as boss of Luton’s arch-rivals Watford - but was sacked after just 10 games. The mad owners of that club are once again on a third manager of their season and sit 12th - two places lower than they were when they sacked Edwards. Karma. Lovely.”

Edwards recently got one over his former club as the Hatters won the derby 2-0 at Kenilworth Road, with an assured display.

Watford must learn from their mistakes

You can be sure that Watford fans aren’t pleased to be reminded about this once again, but the reality is that Keys’ assessment here is right. The Hornets were rash in how they sacked Edwards, and there’s no doubt he felt he was harshly treated considering he wanted to make major changes at the club.

But, now, his only focus is Luton, and they are dreaming of promotion, whether it’s by finishing in the top two, or, more realistically, through the play-offs.

As for Watford, they are still clinging on to the hope of making the top six, but, if they fall short, fans will hope the hierarchy have finally learned from their mistake and give Chris Wilder, or his successor, time next season, even if history suggests that’s highly unlikely.