Highlights Richard Keys has no worries about Coventry City or what they can achieve.

The Sky Blues had a poor start to the season despite bringing in capable players and adding depth to their squad during the summer.

They won only three out of their first 16 league matches but managed to secure an excellent 3-0 away win against Millwall last weekend.

TV presenter Richard Keys has admitted that he hasn't had concerns about Coventry City or what they can achieve despite their poor start to this campaign, penning these thoughts on his website.

The Sky Blues were tipped by some to make a decent start to the season, even though Viktor Gyokeres had made the move to Sporting Lisbon.

Gustavo Hamer also moved eventually with the midfielder making the switch to Sheffield United, but the Sky Blues brought in plenty of capable players during the summer transfer window including Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

Not only did they add quality to their squad, but they also added a decent amount of depth and this is why it was a surprise when Mark Robins' men made a poor start to this term after reaching the Championship play-off final during the latter stages of last season.

How have Coventry City got on so far this season?

They took the lead on the opening day away at Leicester City through Kyle McFadzean, but a late brace from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall turned the game around and that was disappointing for the Sky Blues considering they had chances to extend their lead before the Foxes came back to win it.

The Sky Blues may have responded with an excellent 3-0 win against Middlesbrough in the following game, but they won just three of their opening 16 league matches.

The last game in that run was a 0-0 home draw against Stoke City wasn't the worst result on paper - and they managed to build on this with an excellent 3-0 away win at Millwall last weekend.

Robins will be desperately hoping that this is the start of a brighter period for Coventry who would have been hoping to climb into the promotion mix this term, but currently find themselves in the bottom half of the division.

What did Richard Keys say about Coventry City?

Keys, who is a supporter of the club, praised the Sky Blues' fans on Saturday for their support at The Den and has claimed that he had no worries about the team despite their previous poor form.

He wrote: "The Super Sky Blues have had an untidy start, so the win at Millwall was very welcome. It’s been coming. I don’t have any concerns about Coventry or what they can achieve.

"The support at Millwall was fantastic - as it always is these days. Not many clubs take over The New Den, but our fans did. And they did it the right way.

"Well done to everybody that was there. Now let’s go Mark."

Can Coventry City still be successful this season?

The Sky Blues have the ability to be successful this term.

Ben Wilson has struggled at times this term - but there are other options Robins can pick from if he doesn't perform.

In midfield, Hamer has been sorely missed but Ben Sheaf can be an asset in the middle of the park and could help to fill that void.

Simms and Wright, meanwhile, can help to fill the void that Gyokeres has created with his departure.

And Matt Godden can also contribute in the final third, with the Sky Blues definitely having some of the ingredients needed to push for a top-six spot.