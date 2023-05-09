What a day Monday turned out to be for Coventry City and their travelling support at the Riverside Stadium.

Heading into the final round of Championship fixtures, thanks to their fine recent form, a place in the play-offs was in their own hands.

Indeed, the Sky Blues needed just one point from the match to ensure no reliance on other results, but, facing a tricky away day at Middlesbrough, that was no guarantee.

It was the Sky Blues who took the lead, though, with Gus Hamer firing them ahead in the 22nd minute.

Cameron Archer's equaliser for Boro came on the brink of half-time, though, and it was no doubt a nervy half for the Sky Blues, who at times throughout the afternoon, were just one goal conceded away from dropping out of the top six.

In the end, though, the club wrapped up fifth place in the league - a remarkable achievement.

What did Richard Keys claim about Mark Robins and Coventry City?

With Richard Keys well documented as being a big fan of Coventry City, it comes as no surprise that he very much enjoyed what went on yesterday afternoon.

So much so, that the broadcaster took to social media in the aftermath of the achievement, delivering the following claims about the job Mark Robins has done, and the club's season.

"What a day," Keys wrote on Twitter.

"I can come out from behind this sofa now.

"If the Super Sky Blues get no further it’s been a fantastic season.

"I keep saying it - what a job Mark Robins has done."

In a nice touch, Keys also took the time to congratulate Sunderland and Tony Mowbray on their achievement in reaching the top six.

With their win at Deepdale against Preston, and Millwall's defeat to Blackburn, the Black Cats sneaked into sixth position.

"I’m pleased @SunderlandAFC made it as well," Keys added.

"Tony Mowbray is another good man."

Who do Coventry City play in the Championship play-offs?

With the season now wrapped up and league positions locked in, clubs in the top six know their play-off opponents.

Interestingly for Coventry City, they will take on Middlesbrough over two legs, meaning the two teams will have played three consecutive matches against one another.

The first leg tie at the CBS Arena is set to take place on Sunday 14th May, with the return fixture at the Riverside happening on Wednesday 17th May.

If successful in that tie, the Sky Blues would then face the winner of Luton v Sunderland at Wembley in the play-off final, which is taking place on Saturday 27th May.