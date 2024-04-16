Highlights Richard Keys believes Manchester United will come out on top against Coventry City in the FA Cup semis.

However, he hasn't ruled out a potential win for his beloved Sky Blues.

With all the pressure on United, Coventry should have hope.

Coventry City fan Richard Keys doesn't expect his team to cause an upset against Manchester United this Sunday, making this prediction on his website.

The Sky Blues have done a brilliant job to get themselves to the last four of the competition, richly deserving their spot following an epic win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last round.

They previously looked to be going out of the competition following late goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno, but Ellis Simms levelled it up deep into stoppage time before Haji Wright struck the winner just minutes later.

The Midlands side look like outsiders to secure a place in the play-offs now, but their afternoon at Molineux was one to remember and they could enjoy an even better afternoon at Wembley against the Red Devils.

Coventry City's path to the FA Cup semi-final Round Team Score Third Oxford United 6-2 W Fourth Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 D Fourth (replay) Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 W Fifth Maidstone United 5-0 W Quarter Final Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 W

There has been plenty of off-field noise surrounding United once again this season - and many of their performances on the pitch haven't been up to standard either.

But with the squad they have, they should be comfortable beating the Sky Blues, who have a talented squad but lost Viktor Gyokerers and Gus Hamer last summer.

The pair linked up for Coventry's equalising goal against Luton Town in the play-off final last term, but they won't be able to rely on this combination again, with new heroes needing to be established.

It could be argued that Simms and Wright have since established themselves as the Sky Blues' heroes, with their goals setting up a date with the Red Devils in the English capital.

Richard Keys' prediction: Coventry City v Manchester United

Keys hasn't ruled out a potential win for his side on Sunday, something that would be a shock, but he is fully expecting United to come out on top.

He wrote: "The next time United play I’ll be there to watch them.

"They really should spank my Super Sky Blues in the FA Cup semi-finals. I don’t expect any other outcome.

Related Coventry City's decision to act early and seal £5m+ transfer could haunt others: View Ephron Mason-Clark sealed a switch to the Sky Blues in January - and their early move could haunt others who may have wanted him.

"It’ll be great to see my boys back at Wembley. I couldn’t make last season's play-off final because of work commitments, so I’m really grateful to my bosses for getting me the weekend off this time.

"United are better than us. They’re expected to win. They should win.

"Many of their fans are making plans for the final - and have been since the draw was made. All logic says they’re right - but when was football ever logical?"

Coventry City should have hope against Manchester United

Coventry's ability to play with a back four and a back five is impressive and that adaptability could help them if they need to make a mid-game change.

Also, all the pressure is on United to claim the victory, as Keys has alluded to.

The spotlight is firmly on United to not just win the game, but also win it comfortably and that will only ramp up the pressure further.

This pressure is something the Sky Blues could capitalise on - because United will make mistakes on the ball.

But they will need to make the most of their chances against Erik ten Hag's men.