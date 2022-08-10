Richard Keogh to Ipswich Town: Is it a good move? Will he start? What does he offer?

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Richard Keogh from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 35-year-old has arrived at Portman Road on a one-year deal, as was confirmed on the club’s website this morning.

The Tractor Boys have picked up a respectable four points from their opening two League One outings, following a draw at home to Bolton Wanderers with a narrow victory at Forest Green Rovers.

Ipswich have prioritised quality over quantity this summer, compared to their dealings in the summer of 2021, and Kieran McKenna must have seen something in Keogh to identify him as a player capable of contributing to their promotion push.

Is it a good move?

Town have stuck with a back three system for quite a while now, and that requires more depth in the squad in the centre back position, something that Keogh will bolster.

Cameron Burgess, George Edmundson, Janoi Donacien and Luke Woolfenden will probably remain ahead of the Irishman in the pecking order, but five or six senior defenders are required in the squad, with Corrie Ndada a fairly rookie option on the fringes.

Therefore, in strengthening the depth chart, it is a smart pick-up.

Will he start?

Yes, but not very often if players are fit.

Donacien, Woolfenden and Edmundson in particular, formed a formidable backline in front of Christian Walton in the second half of last season, and they will be first choice to do so again this term.

The fixture schedule is rather unforgiving in the third tier, and if Ipswich are to achieve the consistency needed to compete for automatic promotion their second string will have to be reliable.

That is where Keogh comes in, but McKenna may not be looking to start the 35-year-old more than 15 times in the league.

What does he offer?

Since leaving Derby County, Keogh has been signed by clubs with good reputations for smart recruitment.

Huddersfield Town, Milton Keynes Dons and Blackpool have all seen something in him, and that probably speaks to what he can contribute off the pitch and in the dressing room.

Keogh is comfortable on the ball for a defender, a good communicator and should be able to set standards on the training ground in the club’s promotion push.

A calm head, with bags of experience at a higher level, should see Keogh have a positive impact on the squad.